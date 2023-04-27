



Want to know your favourite riders’ Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times? You’re in the right place!

Saturday’s five-star cross-country action kicks off at 1.20pm local time (6.20pm British time), with Buck Davidson and Erroll Gobey first on course. Competitors set out at four-minute intervals thereafter, with the final pair due to leave the start box at 3.56pm local time (8.56pm British time).

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times: British competitors

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI: 2.08pm local time (7.08pm British time)

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin: 2.16pm local time (7.16pm British time)

Zara Tindall and Class Affair: 2.24pm local time (7.24pm British time)

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir: 2.48pm local time (7.48pm British time)

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed: 3.36pm local time (8.36pm British time)

Other key pairs

The following all compete for the US, except for Germany’s Sandra Auffarth.

Phillip Dutton and Z: 1.32pm local time (6.32pm British time)

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z: 1.48pm local time (6.48pm British time)

Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz: 2pm local time (7pm British time)

Tamie Smith and Mai Baum: 2.04pm local time (7.04pm British time)

Will Coleman and Off The Record: 2.36pm local time (7.36pm British time)

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF: 3pm local time (8pm British time)

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Miks Master C: 3.04pm local time (8.04pm British time)

Buck Davidson and Carlevo: 3.48pm local time (8.48pm British time)

Doug Payne and Quantum Leap: 3.44pm local time (8.44pm British time)

Will Coleman and Chin Tonic: 3.56pm local time (8.56pm British time)

Check out the full Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times (on the right-hand side of page; dressage times are on the left).

You might also be interested in:

The 28 challenging five-star fences Zara Tindall and Yasmin Ingham are facing this weekend Late withdrawals include one Brit as Kentucky five-star gets underway with first trot-up Kentucky five-star dressage times released – find out when the British riders start How to watch the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2023 *Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.