Irish Olympic eventing squad named for Tokyo





The list of nominated entries for the eventing team due to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics, plus the alternate horse and rider and reserve combination, have been announced.

The list of five, which comprises of the three nominated combinations for the team, an alternate and a reserve, was put forward by Horse Sport Ireland’s eventing high performance director Sally Corscadden.

The full list of nominated horse and rider combinations for the Irish Olympic eventing squad is as follows:

Cathal Daniels, with Margaret Kinsella’s 14-year-old mare Rioghan Rua (breeder: Margaret Kinsella)

Sarah Ennis, with Breda Kennedy’s 12-year-old with gelding Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (breeder: Patrick J Kearns)

Sam Watson, with Vahe Bogossian’s 11-year-old gelding Tullabeg Flamenco (breeder: Nicholas Cousins)

Alternate combination – Austin O’Connor, with his own and the Salty Syndicate’s 11-year-old gelding Colorado Blue (breeder: Mellon Stud)

Reserve combination– Joseph Murphy, with the Way Forward Syndicate’s Cesar V (breeder: Elke & Robert Vietor)

The names have been submitted to be considered for selection by the Olympic Federation of Ireland and the official selection of horses and riders for Tokyo will be made by this “in the coming days”.

