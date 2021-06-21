Breaking news* Changes to Britain’s nominated eventing entries for Tokyo Olympics





There are several changes to the British Olympic eventing entries for the Tokyo Olympics following the completion of three selection competitions.

Pippa Funnell (Majas Hope) has been removed from the nominated entries and Ben Hobday (Shadow Man) has been removed from the reserve list.

William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire, recent winners of the CCI4*-S at Houghton Horse Trials, have been added to the nominated entries.

Nicola Wilson’s ride Bulana has been moved to a reserve slot and her Bicton Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner JL Dublin has been added to the nominated entries.

Britain’s final Olympic eventing nominated entries, listed alphabetically, are:

Ros Canter with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B

Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott’s and her own London 52

William Fox-Pitt with Jennifer Dowling’s and his own Little Fire

Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s Vendredi Biats

Piggy March with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent

Tom McEwen with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Ali McEwen’s Toledo De Kerser

Harry Meade with Mandy Gray’s and his own Superstition

Oliver Townend with Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class

Nicola Wilson with Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s JL Dublin

Reserve nominated entries:

Sarah Bullimore with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore’s and her own Corouet

Oliver Townend with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class

Nicola Wilson with Jo and James Lambert’s Bulana

These 12 combinations have now been submitted to the FEI – only combinations who appear on the nominated entries list may be put forward to the British Olympic Association for final selection for the Games.

The selected squad of four who will travel to Tokyo will be announced on 28 June.

