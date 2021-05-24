Britain names nine pairs as nominated entries for Olympic eventing





The nine pairs, plus three reserves, who will be submitted as the British Olympic eventing entries for this summer’s Tokyo Games have been named.

British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors confirmed the following pairs will be given to the FEI as Britain’s nominated entries – only combinations who appear on the nominated entries list, which has a closing date of 21 June 2021, may be put forward to the British Olympic Association for selection to the Games.

Reserve nominated entries:

Sarah Bullimore with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore’s and her own Corouet

Ben Hobday with Jane Chamber’s and his own Shadow Man

Oliver Townend with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class (subject to successfully completing a confirmation event)

The announcement from British Equestrian adds that “selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 21 June 2021”.

The selected squad of four pairs who will travel to Tokyo, plus reserves, will be announced on 28 June.

Nominated entries for Britain’s jumping and dressage combinations will be announced on or around 28 May and 18 June respectively. Nominated entries for the Paralympic dressage squad will be published on or around 14 June.

