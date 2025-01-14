Eight-year-old in hospital and horse put down after road collision, man charged





A man has been charged with road offences relating to an incident after which an eight-year-old was airlifted to hospital and a horse put down.

Devon & Cornwall Police were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a horse, at Higher Treween, Altarnun, near Launceston, at about 2.20pm on Sunday (12 January).

The rider, aged eight, was taken to hospital but police have confirmed that her injuries are not as serious as was first thought. A 12-year-old girl who was leading the horse was not injured.

“The horse had to be humanely put to sleep by vets at the scene,” a spokesperson for the police said.

“Christopher Rogers, 61, of Bolventor, Launceston, has been charged with driving without due care, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road accident and criminal damage.”

Mr Rogers has been released on bail and is due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now