The steps horse riders can take to report bad or dangerous driving





If you’ve ever been enjoying a quiet hack along a country lane when you hear a vehicle speeding towards you, you’ll know how terrifying this can be. Will they see you in time to adjust their speed and pass wide and slow, or will they continue without a care for how their driving will affect your horse? If you’ve experienced a situation like this, you may have wondered how horse riders can report bad driving.

It’s not just speed that can cause concern for riders exercising their horses on the road. There is also dealing with aggressive or abusive drivers, unusually large or noisy traffic, slippery road surfaces, and external factors such as out-of-control dogs that can add to the problem.

How can horse riders report bad driving?

The RAC recommends people report cases of dangerous or bad driving to the police. If there is a fear that the driver is a current danger to themselves and other road users, it suggests you call 999.

If the incident does not require an immediate response, then it can be reported via 101 or online, but you should do so in a timely manner and certainly within seven days.

Many riders now chose to wear a camera to record other road users while out riding on the roads. Video evidence can be helpful when it comes to prosecuting a dangerous driver. For use in a legal case, a video should include the two minutes of footage before and after the incident took place.

Most police forces’ websites include an option to submit video footage of a road incident or near miss. If you are submitting video footage to the police for use in a court case, it should not also be shared on social media (or anywhere else in the public domain) as this may negatively affect legal proceedings.

Other information that the police will need include the date and time of the incident, the registration number and description of the vehicle, and a description of what happened. If there is an independent witness to the incident, their description of what they saw will also be useful.

The British Horse Society (BHS) encourages all riders to report any incidents or near misses to its safety department using its online form. You do not have to be a BHS member to do so. Incidents can include:

a situation that has resulted in a rider or handler feeling concerned (e.g. verbal abuse)

an event that has caused a horse to react in an unsettled way (e.g. excessive noise)

a situation that might have caused injury to a rider, handler or horse even though it may not have at this time (a near miss)

an event that has caused injury to a rider, handler or horse (a collision)

What if there has been a collision?

If there has been a collision between a vehicle and a horse or rider, that has caused injury to either party, you must call the police.

If someone is in danger, has been seriously injured, or the collision has caused a blockage or dangerous obstruction of the road, then ring 999 and request the police, plus whichever other emergency services are needed. If the horse is injured, call a vet.

Otherwise report the collision to the police on 101 while you remain at the scene. The driver of the vehicle should stay until the police arrive.

If the driver leaves the scene after the collision, try to take down the vehicle’s number plate to pass on to the police.

What other types of incident can I report?

In addition to incidents on the road, the BHS also want to receive reports of incidents and near misses involving:

Off-road users

Dogs

Slippery road surfaces

Low-flying aircraft

Drones

Fireworks

These reports help the BHS to identify hotspots, whether those are dangerous stretches of road or other problems. They can then use this data to lobby and advise MPs, road safety partnerships, the police and other safety organisations. They can also offer support in the form of local safety campaigns.

Can you report bad driving if you don’t have video evidence?

Yes, you can report an incident to the police without video evidence. How successful it may be in terms of action being taken will depend on a number of considerations, including whether there are independent witness.

Can you report bad driving without a number plate?

Yes, you can still report the incident with just a description of the vehicle, although this does make it less likely that the driver will be located. However, reporting the incident will help to identify potentially dangerous locations, or a particular vehicle that has been linked to other similar incidents.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now