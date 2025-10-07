{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Rider seriously injured in collision with three motorbikes on bridleway

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • A rider was seriously injured in a collision involving herself and her horse, and three “scrambler” motorbikes, on a bridleway.

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after the incident on the off-road route between Devil’s Hill and Harpsden Road, near Sonning Common in Oxfordshire, on 25 September.

    A spokesperson for the force said the incident occurred between 5.45pm and 6pm. A woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries and was later discharged from hospital.

    Investigating officer PC Ben Rowlands, of the Thames Valley Police roads policing unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision in which a horse rider was seriously injured.

    “If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

    A scrambler motorbike is one designed for off-road as well as road use. Motorbikes are not allowed by law to use bridleways in the UK.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43250494143, or by making a report online via the Thames Valley Police website.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Eleanor Jones
    Eleanor Jones

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
    Eleanor Jones

    You may like...