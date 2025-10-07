Rider seriously injured in collision with three motorbikes on bridleway





A rider was seriously injured in a collision involving herself and her horse, and three “scrambler” motorbikes, on a bridleway.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after the incident on the off-road route between Devil’s Hill and Harpsden Road, near Sonning Common in Oxfordshire, on 25 September.

A spokesperson for the force said the incident occurred between 5.45pm and 6pm. A woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries and was later discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer PC Ben Rowlands, of the Thames Valley Police roads policing unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision in which a horse rider was seriously injured.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

A scrambler motorbike is one designed for off-road as well as road use. Motorbikes are not allowed by law to use bridleways in the UK.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43250494143, or by making a report online via the Thames Valley Police website.

