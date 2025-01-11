Officially the world’s oldest horse dies aged 36 having “lived the good life”





An Arab mare who was officially recognised as the world’s oldest horse has died aged 36, after a “long and extraordinary” life.

Record-holder Echoquette suddenly and unexpectedly” died from acute liver failure at her home in Texas, US, Guinness World Records reported.

Although she held the official title, H&H reported last year that the horse thought to be the UK’s oldest is Roana, a pony who was still looking fabulous at 45.

“Echoquette, a gorgeous chocolate-colored purebred Arabian mare, truly lived the good life,” a Guinness World Records spokesperson said.

Echoquette was born in Arizona, US, on 8 May 1988 and grew up in Switzerland.

“We first saw Echoquette in April 1993, standing curiously in her stall in Switzerland. In that moment, we discovered the horse who would change our lives for ever,” said her owner, Andrew Haus. “She looked at us with her head tilted, almost like a curious dog, an endearing and unusual gesture that immediately caught our attention.

“She became the first horse we ever bought, marking the beginning of a lifelong bond we couldn’t have imagined would last over three extraordinary decades.”

Echoquette, who was by Aladdinn Echo and out of Tender Love, moved to Switzerland aged four, and back to the US in 1998.

“She loved to spend her time basking in the sun, lounging and grazing around in the grassy pastures, and resting under the shady trees near her stable,” the spokesperson said.

“Echoquette also had a constant appetite, and was serious about her daily feeding schedule – the Haus family said that no matter the mealtime, she was known to have a special knack for securing snacks, usually a handful of her feed pellets or apples, bananas and grapes.”

Andrew said that whenever she saw anyone in the yard, she would “march” over and nicker until her request was granted.

“[She also] seemed to have a sixth sense for detecting an open gate between the pasture and the garden,” he said. “The moment one was left unattended, she would seize the opportunity to sneak in and help herself to two of her favorite treats – carrots and lettuce.”

Andrew said her death came as a shock.

“Veterinarians described her as one of the kindest horses, noting how she cooperated with treatments without sedation, seemingly understanding that they were done to help her,” he said.

