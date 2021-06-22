Irish riders eye Olympic glory as Tokyo showjumping squad announced





The team of three riders, plus the alternate combination and reserve, due to represent Ireland at this summer’s Olympic showjumping in Tokyo have been revealed.

The announcement is Horse Sport Ireland’s showjumping high performance director Michael Blake’s nominations for the Games, which are to be officially considered for selection by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The nominations are as follows:

Bertram Allen, with Aiden McGrory’s nine-year-old gelding Pacino Amiro (breeder: Simon Scott)

Darragh Kenny, with Lorcan Gallagher & Heathman Farm LLC’s 14-year-old stallion VDL Cartello (breeder: Witt Pferdezucht)

Cian O’Connor, with Susan Magnier’s nine-year-old gelding Kilkenny (breeder Sinead Brennan)

Alternate – Shane Sweetnam, with his own and Seabrook LLC’s 11-year-old mare Karlin Van’t Vennehof (breeder: Jos Voeten)

Reserve – Michael Duffy, with Katherine Duffy and HMF Equestrian’s 10-year-old gelding Zilton SL Z (Breeder: Peter Schollaert)

The official selection of the horse and rider combinations for Tokyo will be made by the Irish Olympic federation in the coming days.

