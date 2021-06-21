Breaking* New faces join British Olympic showjumping entries list after injury forces reshuffle





New names have been swapped into the British Olympic showjumping entries list after injury ruled out a leading combination from this year’s Games.

William Funnell is out of contention after breaking his ankle in a fall from Equine America Billy Diamo during the Polish leg of the FEI Nations Cup series (20 June).

William Whitaker, 31, has been added to the list of nine nominated entries with Galtur. The 16.2hh 11-year-old British-bred grey gelding (Cornet’s Stern x Balou Du Rouet) is owned and bred by Philip Tuckwell.

Harry Charles’ reserve ride on the nominated entries list, Irenice Horta, owned by Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein and Peter Charles, has been removed, to be replaced by Amy Inglis, 24, and Wishes, owned and bred by Claire Inglis.

Harry remains on the nominated entries list with his own and Ann Thompson’s Romeo 88.

The full list of British Olympic showjumping entries is now as follows:

Scott Brash, with Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson (breeder: Bernard Mols)

Harry Charles, with his own and Ann Thompson’s 12-year-old gelding Romeo 88 (breeder: Picobello Horses)

Ben Maher, with his own, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright’s 12-year-old gelding Explosion W (breeder: W Wijnen)

Emily Moffitt, with Poden Farms and Neil and Heidi Moffitt’s 12-year-old gelding Winning Good (breeder: WFM van Gestel)

Holly Smith, with Ian Dowie’s 13-year-old gelding Denver (breeder: MG and AA Woertman)

Alexandra Thornton, with Dunwalke Ltd’s 15-year-old gelding Cornetto K (breeder: Johann Krull NED)

William Whitaker with Philip Tuckwell’s 11-year-old gelding Galtur (breeder: Philip Tuckwell GBR)

Ellen Whitaker, with Norman Oley’s 12-year-old gelding Arena UK Winston (breeder: Brenda Morelli)

James Wilson, with Heather Larson and Susan Larson’s 13-year-old mare Imagine de Muze (breeder: Joris De Brabander)

Reserves:

Scott Brash – first reserve: with Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old gelding Hello Senator (breeder: Henstra and Henstra NED). Second reserve: Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old gelding Hello Vincent (breeder: Raphael Dulin and Annick Dulin Legoupil FRA)

Amy Inglis, with Claire Inglis’s 13-year-old mare Wishes (Breeder: Claire Inglis GBR)

The 12 named combinations for each discipline have now been submitted to the FEI as Britain’s nominated entries for Tokyo.

The selected squad of four combinations and their grooms to travel to the Games, plus reserves, will be announced on Monday (28 June).

