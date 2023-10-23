Ireland’s first five-star win in over 50 years, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Congratulations to Austin O’Connor

Austin O’Connor has become the first Irish rider to win a five-star event since Major Eddie Boylan and Durlas Eile took Badminton Horse Trials in 1965, 58 years ago. Austin topped the podium with his own and The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue at the Mars Maryland 5 Star yesterday (22 October). The 48-year-old went into the showjumping arena in fourth place and produced a clear round, despite one wild moment when the grey took off well away from the USEA oxer at fence seven. When the three riders ahead of him all had at least one fence down, he claimed his first five-star title, which he described as the “end result of a lifetime’s work”.

Read the full report

2. Storm Babet takes its toll

Staff at Bransby Horses had to move 70 horses in just two hours last week, after the Environment Agency (EA) warned the charity on 20 October that some of its land was going to be flooded. Under an agreement between Bransby and the EA, some of the charity’s winter grazing land can be used to divert flood water to protect thousands of homes in and around Lincoln. The impact the flood water, which was a foot deep, will have on the land is currently unknown. The charity also temporarily closed its visitors’ centre owing to the flooding in the local area.

Read the full story

3. Farewell to Super Guus

Tributes have been paid to the “Fjord who could do everything”, a farmer’s horse who held his own at the top of his sport. Super Guus, who became the first Fjord in the Netherlands to compete at subtop, the highest national level of dressage, and appeared at an FEI World Cup leg, has died aged 30. Grand prix rider Jolanda Adelaar, who owned Super Guus for 27 years, said he was “an inspiration to the common man”.

“A ‘farmer’s horse’ who held his own in the top sports world was an enormous inspiration,” she said. “He never became an Olympic horse, but he did have a huge impact. He encouraged people to also start to do dressage with their horses. Those who did not have a sport horse; Haflingers, Fjords, tinkers, crossbreeds, were inspired by Super Guus to appear in the competition arena. Because ‘If Super Guus can do it, my horse can do it too’.”

Read the full story

