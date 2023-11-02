Firework laws, winter rug hacks, and more things the horse world is talking about





Firework laws welcomed

As Bonfire Night approaches, new laws giving local authorities the power to grant firework control zones in Scotland have been welcomed and calls made for the rest of Britain to follow suit. New powers came into effect in June 2023 which allow councils to grant designated firework control zones. Those who break the law could face a £5,000 fine and up to six months’ prison. British Horse Society safety team leader Des Payne told H&H: “While this new law in Scotland is a significant step forward, there is still more to be done across the rest of the UK to prevent horse injuries and fatalities due to fireworks. The BHS is committed to driving further change and helping with wider education around use of fireworks.”

Read the full story

Winter rug hacks

The clocks have changed and winter is on its way. Heaving wet rugs across the yard and attempting to dry them in freezing conditions can prompt a flurry of expletives. But is there an easier way? H&H has asked riders and owners for their secrets on winter rug hacks – from every-day household items that are an essential part of repair kits, to washing tips and DIY rug-racks. These are 17 tips not to be missed.

Take a look at the useful tips

Mark Phillips: ‘It’s nice when persistence pays-off!’

Mark Phillips reflects on course-designing and Maryland 5 Star in this week’s exclusive H&H column. “I was super-happy for Ian Stark, who got his five-star track up to speed in spectacular fashion in his third year at Maryland 5 Star. That’s no surprise – it takes three years to get to grips with a venue and the level at five-star. Ian is a super talent and when he retires at the end of next year, he will leave a void that the sport will struggle to fill,” says Mark. “Everyone was happy for Austin O’Connor when he won in Maryland. He decided not to go to the Europeans, but came to the Festival at Gatcombe, which was rained off, and then Burghley, where he had an early glance-off. It’s nice when persistence finally pays off!”

Find out what else Mark had to say

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.