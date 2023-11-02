New £10,000 arena eventing championships for 2024: ‘We’ll make it worth the trip!’





Arena eventing fans have an exciting new championships boasting a +£10,000 prize pot to target next spring.

The unaffiliated Konsileo Insurance National Arena Eventing Championships, which incorporate Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) championship classes, will be held at Sedbergh, Cumbria, in May 2024.

The top 10 from each first-round qualifying class will bag a place at the area championships; the top three in these area championships earn tickets to the national finals. The top 30 combinations in the RoR’s arena eventing league will also qualify.

“This is going to be an amazing national championships, with £1,000 going to the winner of the senior sections and a prize pot of over £10,000 in total,” organiser Katharine Martin told H&H.

“There will be short breaks away to be won, a new FOMO body protector for the champions of a junior and senior section, Horlslyx prizes, Todds of Kendal prizes and beautiful rosettes, sashes and trophies.

“Cumbria rarely gets to host a national championships; the northerners are good at travelling south, we’ll make it worth the trip for the southerners to travel north!”

Bramham, Belsay, Chatsworth, Gatcombe and Floors all ran qualifiers for the 2024 national championships. Next year, they will host direct qualifiers for the 2025 finals.

Ms Martin added: “I started hosting arena eventing five years ago, and the idea for running a national championships started just before Covid.

“Covid put a halt on that idea for a few years, but the timing is now spot-on to run this fantastic national series.

“We will have a social on the Saturday night – that idea is still in development stages, but we plan to do something for everyone to have a bit of fun and unwind.”

Championship sections will run at 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 100cm (RoR classes from 70cm to 100cm), split into senior and junior classes. It will be held on grass, in preparation for the summer competition season.

