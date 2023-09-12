Eric Lamaze’s court case, when Dad knows best, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Eric Lamaze disputes judge’s findings

Former Olympic showjumping champion Eric Lamaze maintains he has had cancer, and has few years left to live, after a judge questioned the reliability of his health claims. Justice Marvin Kurz published endorsements, on 14 August and 5 September, in a case involving Iron Horse Farm and Torrey Pines Stable, the home of Eric, and Eric himself. Iron Horse brought two breach-of-contract actions, now joined to be tried together, regarding the sale of three horses. Eric and Torrey Pines deny the allegations.

2. Why you should always listen to Dad

Top Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs, son of Thomas, jumped the only triple clear to win the $3m (£1.76m) CPKC International presented by Rolex at the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament in Canada (6-10 September). Riding the 11-year-old stunning grey gelding Leone Jei, Martin became the live contender for the next leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, at Geneva, which he won in 2019 and 2021. The Spruce Meadows win was a dream fulfilled for the top rider, who said he had his father to thank: “After the first round we had a discussion about changing his bit as he was so keen, but my dad told me that we shouldn’t do this and that I should just ride better!”

3. Gemma Stevens is off to Las Vegas

Las Vegas isn’t the native habitat of most event riders, but one of Britain’s top riders has a visit coming up shortly and she can’t wait. In our latest episode of an exclusive new online series, in which Horse & Hound catches up with leading riders, event rider Gemma Stevens told us all about her up-and-coming new rides, how her Chilli Morning clone is progressing, what advice she has for young riders and why she’s heading off to Las Vegas…

4. Celebrating your horse of a lifetime

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Agria Insurance as a sponsor for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heroes – are now open.

Agria CEO’s Vicki Wentworth said: “Since launching Agria Lifetime Equine insurance last year, we have insured horses and ponies of all shapes and sizes. And whatever their role, many of them are someone’s treasured horse of a lifetime. We are privileged to be the only provider of lifetime insurance in the UK, to protect horses for life by supporting optimal health and wellbeing for the long-term. With the Agria Horse of a Lifetime Award, we look forward to celebrating again the thousands of horses and ponies that inject fun, freedom and fresh air into the lives of their owners and riders.”

