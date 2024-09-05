



The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage started today (5 September) – and it kicked off with a bang when the second rider into the arena, Ros Canter, punched in a sub-20 test. She wasn’t headed all day, but there was plenty of other excitement and several interesting horses to enjoy.

Read on to catch up on all the action…

Ros Canter set a new personal best with a score of 19.9 to take the lead.

Tom Jackson put in a solid test in the second group with Capels Hollow Drift and holds third overnight, behind Pippa Funnell with MCS Maverick.

A pair who were on the podium at Badminton Horse Trials also kicked off their campaign this morning.

Max Warburton put in the best test of the British debutants today.

Fellow British first-timer Lizzie Baugh also took to the arena this afternoon with her home-bred B Exclusive.

Further down the leaderboard, some characterful horses were in action.

Emma Hyslop-Webb’s ride is one of the youngest in the field.

Debutant Declan Cullen is the oldest rider here and rides the skewbald Seavaghan Ash.

Finally, riders have been giving their first reactions to Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course.

Check back in for more Burghley Horse Trials dressage tomorrow.

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now