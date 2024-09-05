



Since 9.45am Ros Canter has held on to her breathtaking lead with Izilot DHI on the first day of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage. Midway through this phase, Ros’s score of 19.9 is comfortably 8.4 marks ahead of second-placed Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick. However, the chasing pack ebbed and flowed throughout the day, with another five scoring below 30.

Lizzie Baugh raised the loudest cheer in the final session of the day as a local rider making her debut. They produced a pleasing test, with strong trot work. The walk work was a little tense, which carried through to the canter, but the overall picture was one of lightness and elegance. They scored 35.4, and with an outstanding cross-country record, are looking forward to Saturday.

“I used to come here as a child and it was the highlight of my year,” said the 27-year-old. “So to be here competing, and surrounded by all the people I grew up watching it with, is very special.”

Adding an extra touch of magic is the fact that Lizzie’s ride B Exclusive is a home-bred, out of her mother’s event mare.

“It’s been an incredible journey with him, being with him from the start,” Lizzie said. “We know each other inside out, through every single step of his career. He was a lovely, big foal with these great long legs. We always used to joke he’d be my five-star horse, but for him actually to have come through that whole journey is very special. And there’s no other horse I’d rather be sat on than one I’ve known for 14 years.”

Zara Tindall aims for first Burghley completion on Class Affair

Zara Tindall is hoping it’s fourth time lucky with Class Affair after three non-completions here, but the Obos Quality gelding has had good placings at other five-stars. Class Affair began his dressage test nicely, but the 15-year-old was not a fan of the walk pirouettes today, becoming tense, which also affected the next couple of movements and yielded an overall score of 36.8. Their highlight was to round off with a nice halt for sevens.

“He’s getting worse in his old age, and he’s used to the old test so he thinks he knows which way he’s going and he’s anticipating even more – I say go right and he’s like, ‘no it’s this way’,” she said. “He messed up two of his best movements in his pirouettes, but he did nice changes and a nice halt. It’s frustrating because he can do it all beautifully.”

Burghley Horse Trials dressage day one results

The top-six standings at the end of day one are:

Ros Canter, Izilot DHI: 19.9 Pippa Funnell, MCS Maverick: 28.3 Tom Jackson, Capels Hollow Drift: 28.6 Felix Vogg, Cartania, 28.8 Max Warburton, Deerpairc Revelry, 28.9 Tim Price, Viscount Viktor, 29.5

