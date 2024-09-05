



If this Defender Burghley Horse Trials becomes the jumping competition most people expect it will be, the dressage phase may well play a less influential role in proceedings. In which case the third-placed Badminton pair of Alex Bragg and Quindiva are ones to watch. They laid down their marker here with a 34.7 to sit in 10th at this stage, but scored only 37.6 en route to the podium at Badminton, where her jumping prowess came to the fore.

Today’s dressage result is an improvement for the Roe family’s electric mare and Alex will be looking forward to an influential cross-country. They drew out the full array of marks from the judges, with a nine for the rein back down to a two when they broke in the first extended trot. The quality and ability is certainly there, and there could be much more to come in this phase.

“We’ve scored what our aim was, but there’s nothing like going in [that arena] – it’s windy and swirly in there; she’s a very sensitive horse and she lit up,” he said. “I tried to ride forward, as she’s not a big mover, and tried to be confident. I fluffed the extended trot, but she did try to stay with me, even with the cameraman swivelling around, which is tricky for her. In the past, stuff like that would have tipped her over the edge, but she’s staying in the arena at least, and you just hope one day I’ll get with what I get in the warm-up with her.

“It’s a tough course and I’m a little bit better than I was at Badminton, with some good horses not that far ahead of me. If I can just be as close as possible, I know she’s a great jumper, and she was great here last year.”

Swiss in contention in Burghley Horse Trials dressage

Top Swiss rider Felix Vogg produced a satisfying test from Cartania for 28.8, to lie among a select few riders who are sitting on scores starting with 28 towards the top of the leaderboard at lunchtime. His sparky 13-year-old mare is an outstanding cross-country horse, so they have put themselves well in contention in fourth at this stage.

Felix was “pleased” with his test, despite describing the mare as feeling a little sticky in the middle. The Swiss is a rare event rider who appreciates the flying changes counting for double.

“Flying changes are my favourite thing to do in the test,” he said. “I see it as an exercise to loosen up a horse and if you start early enough, you know the horses do it in the field, so they should be able to do it with a rider.”

‘I don’t know what more I could have done’: title contender hoping for influential jumping phases

Austin O’Connor has caught the eye entering his 2023 Maryland victor Colorado Blue here, after competing at the Paris Games a few weeks ago. Dressage is their weakest phase, with a personal best of 31.7, and he looked slightly disappointed to score 33.9 here.

Overall it was a soft, round and forward test, and they were trending on just under 30, but as has often been the case with “Salty” the flying changes pegged him back.

“I was happy with him,” said Austin. “We’re never going to be at the sharp end on Thursday or Friday, but hopefully we can change that on Saturday. I don’t know what more I could have done, he’s still improving. It’s done and we’ll look forward to the exciting bit.”

At lunchtime on day one of the Burghley Horse Trials dressage, Ros Canter still leads on her brilliant 19.9 score with Izilot DHI, ahead of Pippa Funnell on MCS Maverick on 28.3, with Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift on 28.6.

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now