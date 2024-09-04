20 pairs to watch at Burghley this week – will one of these combinations take the title?





Will one of these Defender Burghley Horse Trials riders lift the trophy when the event concludes on Sunday? The dressage for the British autumn five-star kicks off tomorrow and continues on Friday, with cross-country on Saturday and showjumping on Sunday.

Take a look at the favourites below…

Burghley Horse Trials riders and horses: the top 20 contenders

2. Harry Meade

41, GBR

Superstition, 15 bay gelding, Satisfaction FRH x Cordalame, Mandy Gray & rider

New Zealand’s Lucy Jackson produced Superstition through to winning Millstreet Event Rider Masters in 2019 and Harry won his first international run on him, a CCI4*-L at Strzegom, that autumn. They’ve since had three top-10 placings at US five-stars, but this is a long-awaited British debut at the level for this talented but sensitive little horse. Harry is the only one of the 2024 Burghley Horse Trials riders with three horses here.

5. Ros Canter

38, GBR

Izilot DHI, 11 bay gelding, Zavall VDL x Cavalier, rider & Alex Moody

Lincolshire-based Ros won Pau Horse Trials last year on Izilot DHI, who is very talented, but also very sharp. He led the dressage at Badminton Horse Trials, but was retired across country, going on to take fourth at Luhmühlen Horse Trials where he lost the title in the showjumping. Recent Olympic team gold medallist Ros comes to Burghley with two super chances in “Isaac” and Lordships Graffalo.

6. Pippa Funnell

55, GBR

MCS Maverick, 11 bay gelding, Mill Law x unlisted, Nick, Sarah & Olivia Ross

Surrey rider Pippa took over Maverick from Helen Wilson last year and promptly won Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L. He was then 11th at Pau on his five-star debut and ninth at Badminton this spring. He had 20 showjumping penalties at Pau and eight at Badminton, so that looks like his weak link, but he’s a young horse who can improve. Pippa has won here twice.

17. Tom Jackson

31, GBR

Capels Hollow Drift, 13 grey gelding, Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan x Lucky Gift, Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie & Sarah Webb

This Olympic longlisted pair were second here in 2022 and have been 16th (2022) and twice fifth at Badminton (2023 and 2024). The only blot on their consistent copybook is a run-out at the European Championships on their senior squad debut last year. With that firmly behind them, they could be set for another big result here. Tom is based in Surrey.

21. Lucy Latta

27, IRL

RCA Patron Saint, 13 bay gelding, Birkhof’s Grafenstolz x unlisted, Alison, David & Leslie Crampton

Lucy, who comes from a family steeped in equestrianism, was the unexpected sensation of Badminton when she landed second on her five-star debut, with the fastest cross-country. She will be less under the radar for her first Burghley; it will be exciting to see what she and “Paddy” can do. Former three-time pony medallist Lucy works full-time in marketing.

22. Alex Bragg

44, GBR

Quindiva, 14 bay mare, Quintender 2 x High Roller, The Roe family

This Somerset-based rider – a former farrier who was a latecomer to professional eventing – was 15th here on Quindiva last year, then stepped into a new league when he piloted her to third at Badminton in May. Quindiva has had some 20s across country but is a very good showjumper who also competes in the pure discipline, and could be competitive.

23. Austin O’Connor

49, IRL

Colorado Blue, 15 grey gelding, Jaguar Mail x Rock King, The Salty Syndicate & rider

The Oxfordshire rider will have been disappointed with 17th at the Paris Olympics on this horse – they were clear in the time across country but not on their best form in the other phases. Their great results include eighth and third at Badminton, and a five-star first at Maryland 5 Star last year. Ran-out here last year, but could be the winners if it all comes together.

30. Harry Meade

41, GBR

Cavalier Crystal, 14 bay mare, Jack Of Diamonds x Cavalier Royale, Charlotte Opperman

This mare stepped into the elite league when she was third here last year on her debut at the level. She hasn’t shown much form since, having been withdrawn after dressage at Badminton and run quietly at CCI3*-S for her other internationals this year, but that’s fairly typical for Harry, who focuses on three-day events, so she could be competitive again.

42. Emily King

28, GBR

Valmy Biats, 15 bay gelding, Orlando x Hadj A, Philippe Brivois, rider’s father David & Valmy Biats Syndicate

This Olympic longlisted pair finally achieved the five-star result they’ve been promising when fourth at Badminton this spring, following up on eighth at Pau 2022 and completions at Luhmühlen and their first Burghley last year. They always do a good test and could be title contenders. Emily lives in Flintshire. Her mother Mary won Burghley 1996 on Star Appeal.

47. Tom McEwen

33, GBR

CHF Cooliser, 14 chestnut mare, Womanizer x Ramiro B, Vicky Bates & David Myers

“Eliza” has been second at Pau (2021) and Luhmühlen (this spring), 27th at Badminton (2022) and had a useful practice run here when 12th in 2022 with a broken frangible. She could be very competitive this time. Gloucestershire-based Tom is on flying form after his second Olympic team gold in Paris and becoming world number one for the first time.

51. Caroline Powell

51, NZL

Greenacres Special Cavalier, 11 bay mare, Cavalier Royale x Touchdown, Chris & Michelle Mann & rider

The Badminton winners this spring, who had been expected to turn in a decent result after fifth at Pau 2022 and sixth at Maryland last year, but came through in the final phase for a surprise victory. Frustratingly, they were then the New Zealand alternates in Paris. This is the mare’s Burghley debut; the Suffolk-based rider won here in 2010 on Lenamore.

58. Oliver Townend

41, GBR

Cooley Rosalent, 10 grey mare, Valent x Roselier, Paul & Diana Ridgeon

The winners of Kentucky Three-Day Event in the spring, after which they were longlisted for the Olympics, as well as third at Maryland last year – it’s hard to believe this mare is still only 10 years old with such a CV. She won the CCI4*-S at Burgham in July with a 19.8 dressage and starts among the favourites. Oliver has scored three wins here, all on greys, so can he make that four?

59. Jonelle Price

43, NZL

Grappa Nera, 13 black mare, Karandasj x Babalouba, The Grape Syndicate & rider

This pair won Pau in 2022, after which the mare missed most of 2023, returning to be sixth at Badminton this spring. Her dressage can be sporadic; she’ll probably be mid-field after that phase, but can climb the leaderboard for a top-10 finish. Jonelle’s best placing here is third in 2016 on Classic Moet. The Prices, eventing’s premier couple, live in Dorset.

68. Monica Spencer

37, NZL

Artist, 13 bay gelding, Guillotine x Volksraad, Spencer Eventing

Burghley debutante Monica decided to pursue her dreams of top-level eventing after her brother Simon ended his life six years ago. She moved to the US early this year. With ex-racehorse Artist, she was a world team bronze medallist in 2022, has been seventh at the two US five-stars, and was first reserve for New Zealand’s Paris squad. Could be top five.

71. Gemma Stevens

39, GBR

Chilli Knight, 14 chestnut gelding, Chilli Morning x Rock King, Christopher & Lisa Stone

Gemma and Chilli Knight won the one-off Bicton Horse Trials five-star in 2021 and would have won Badminton this spring but for a missed flag in Huntsman’s Close, in a slightly ragged cross-country round as the horse came back from some time off. Could be set for a big result here. West Sussex-based Gemma was third at Burghley in 2017 on Arctic Soul.

72. Nicolas Touzaint

44, FRA

Absolut Gold HDC, 14 bay gelding, Birkhof’s Grafenstolz x Verglas, Haras Des Coudrettes

A stalwart of French championship efforts, most recently landing team silver in Paris, Nicolas is a Badminton and Pau winner. Absolut Gold, a double championship team bronze medallist, makes his five-star debut with excellent form. The only blot on his recent record is unseating Nicolas at the 2022 worlds. Ones to back if you’re looking for a debutant winner.

78. Pippa Funnell

55, GBR

Majas Hope, 17 bay gelding, Porter Rhodes x Flagmount King, Marek Sebestak & rider

Majas Hope was sixth here last year, adding to his extraordinary record: 16th and 13th at Burghley, 10th and 16th at Badminton, fifth in the one-off five-star at Bicton, 14th at Kentucky and a European team silver medal. He was very tense in his Badminton dressage this year and Pippa withdrew him afterwards, but can be in the top 10 again if he can overcome that.

79. Ros Canter

38, GBR

Lordships Graffalo, 12 bay gelding, Birkhof’s Grafenstolz x Rock King, Michele & Archie Saul

Ros’s best result here is 11th on Pencos Crown Jewel in 2022, but she will start as favourite of the Burghley Horse Trials riders this time on Badminton 2023 winner, double European gold medallist and Olympic team gold medallist “Walter”. Ros will want to show again what a great cross-country horse he is, after their controversial flag penalties in Paris, and they could well lead throughout.

80. Harry Meade

41, GBR

Annaghmore Valoner, 12 bay mare, Coroner x Black Walter, Dinah & Stephen Posford & their daughter Juliet Carter

Gloucestershire-based Harry took over this mare from Sam Griffiths and he adores her, saying she’s “a kind person and a desperate overachiever” who has to be supported to give her confidence. She won Bramham CCI4*-L in June, after third at the level at Blenheim last year, and so is one to watch here as she makes her five-star debut.

83. Tim Price

45, NZL

Vitali, 14 bay gelding, Contender x Heraldik xx, Alexander & Joseph Giannamore & rider

Vitali has been in the top 10 at five-star five times, including third and fourth here, but has always had at least three showjumps down at the level. He led after cross-country here last year (breaking the dressage record with an 18.7) and at Badminton in the spring. Recently retained his British open title. It’s easy to see why Tim keeps trying to crack that final phase.

