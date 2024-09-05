



At 10, Emma Hyslop-Webb ride’s Jeweetwel is one of the youngest horses in this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials field, but he wasn’t the easiest character in his early days.

“I’ve had him since the back end of his five-year-old year and he was a very sharp five-year-old. He’d bolt – and still can occasionally,” said Emma after her dressage this morning. “To begin with, he was very shy and didn’t trust humans. It has very much been about building up trust and a relationship with the horse. He has a huge heart, and that’s what will stand him in great stead for the cross-country.”

Because the son of Dexter R is young for five-star, on Saturday Emma will be aiming for a sensible cross-country round which sets him up for the future.

“There are a couple of places that I will go long, and it will be very much riding one of those rounds for the horse, not for my pride saying, ‘I’m going straight everywhere and I’m a warrior’,” said Emma, who said that Derek di Grazia’s course gives riders many different options. “You have to ride creatively, and that’s what I will be doing out there.”

Oh and his name?

“Jeweetwel means You Know Who in Dutch, which is why his stable name is Huey,” said Emma.

Back home for Burghley Horse Trials rider Emma Hyslop-Webb

Emma, 41, gave up a job as a sales manager more than a decade ago to event full-time and three years ago moved back to her parents Julie and Mark Hyslop’s base at Vale View Equestrian in Leicestershire.

“I had to set up and prove I could have a business, then I moved back home and it’s a great training base,” she said. “We’ve got some lovely horses – probably the best I’ve ever had. I’ve got two four-year-olds in the young event horse final here tomorrow.”

