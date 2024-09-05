‘I have to be led everywhere’ – meet the complex Burghley mare who excels across country





The first phase isn’t a highlight for Irena Leva, admitted Susie Berry after her Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage test this morning, which scored 40.3. The 11-year-old bay mare is owned by Kim Franklin and Kerry and Rhian Smith and was produced to advanced level by Rhian.

“I watched her at Le Lion d’Angers with Rhian in 2020 and she went down the centreline, halted and reared repeatedly, so I went into riding her with my eyes wide open, knowing she was a tricky character,” said the Irish competitor. “I was actually really pleased with her today – at Bramham she lost it completely, so today was about making her feel it was a bit boring and for the future, it was really positive.”

Susie went on to explain how she picked up the ride, saying: “Rhian is my equine physio. She damaged the ligaments in her knee two years ago so I started riding the mare about 18 months ago. Then Rhian had some really bad news last year when I was up at Blair, that she’d got cancer – she’s fine now, but it was an emotional time.”

Rhian is at Burghley this week and Susie said she’s the “chief leader abouter” because as part of managing Irene Leva’s complex character, the mare has to be “led everywhere”.

Susie believes Irene Leva will come into her own on Saturday.

“She is exceptional across country – that’s why I brought her here,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see what she makes of it as I think a lot of her as a cross-country horse.”

“He’s earnt the right to be at Burghley”

Another good cross-country horse who was previously ridden by his owner also did dressage in the first session this morning – Patricia Pytches’ Golden Recipe, with Matthew Heath. She evented the 12-year-old up to novice level.

“He was being a bit cheeky with her,” explained Matt. “She had help from Emilie Chandler, who suggested she send him my way.”

The horse had a small injury as a 10-year-old and Matt “decided to wrap him up for a year”, but then had to drop back down to three-star level with him in 2023, to satisfy FEI qualification requirements for horses who have not completed the cross-country at an international event for 13 months.

“He’s really green at this level on the flat but he is a good jumper and galloper, so he’s earnt the right to be here,” said Matt, after scoring 43.7.

Susie Berry and Matt Heath both have another, more experienced horse to bring forward in the Burghley Horse Trials dressage tomorrow, with Susie riding her Paris Olympic ride Wellfields Lincoln and Matt presenting Askari.

