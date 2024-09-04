The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the first phase of competition have been released. The action kicks off at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday, 5 September) and then continues on Friday (6 September).
The first pair into the arena before the ground jury, consisting of Sweden’s Christina Klingspor, Britain’s Nick Burton and the USA’s Robert Stevenson, are Harry Meade and Superstition, with Tim Price and Vitali last to go on Friday at 3.47pm.
Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for leading contenders
- Harry Meade and Superstition: 9.30am Thursday
- Ros Canter and Izilot DHI: 9.37am Thursday
- Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick: 9.45am Thursday
- Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift: 11.17am Thursday
- Alex Bragg and Quindiva: 12.04pm Thursday
- Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue: 12.11pm Thursday
- Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal: 2.22pm Thursday
- Emily King and Valmy Biats: 9.30am Friday
- Tom McEwen and CHF Cooliser: 10am Friday
- Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier: 10.39am Friday
- Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent: 11.17am Friday
- Jonelle Price and Grappa Nera: 11.24am Friday
- Monica Spencer and Artist: 2pm Friday
- Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight: 2.15pm Friday
- Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold HDC: 2.22pm Friday
- Pippa Funnell and Majas Hope: 3.24pm Friday
- Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo: 3.32pm Friday
- Harry Meade and Annaghmore Valoner: 3.39pm Friday
- Tim Price and Vitali: 3.47pm Friday
The guinea pig pair – who do not take part in the competition but perform the dressage test at 9.15am before the first competitive pair to allow all the systems to be tested – are recent Wellington advanced winners Kitty King and Cristal Fontaine.
The Boekelo-bound grey is owned by Alex and Camilla Wakeley, who have strong Burghley connections as Camilla’s mother is Rosemary Barlow, owner of three-time Burghley winner Avebury. Rosemary and Avebury’s rider Andrew Nicholson will be opening the new Avebury restaurant at the event at 10.30am tomorrow morning.
The H&H team are onsite at Burghley this week and will be bringing you reports of all the action, plus the all-important behind-the-scenes stories, throughout the week.
- To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You might also be interested in:
Three horses held and one withdrawn at Burghley first trot-up
Title contender withdrawn from Burghley: ‘The main thing is he’s healthy and well’
20 pairs to watch at Burghley this week – will one of these combinations take the title?
How to watch Burghley Horse Trials live in 2024: your complete guide
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all summer long