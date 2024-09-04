



The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the first phase of competition have been released. The action kicks off at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday, 5 September) and then continues on Friday (6 September).

The first pair into the arena before the ground jury, consisting of Sweden’s Christina Klingspor, Britain’s Nick Burton and the USA’s Robert Stevenson, are Harry Meade and Superstition, with Tim Price and Vitali last to go on Friday at 3.47pm.

Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for leading contenders

The guinea pig pair – who do not take part in the competition but perform the dressage test at 9.15am before the first competitive pair to allow all the systems to be tested – are recent Wellington advanced winners Kitty King and Cristal Fontaine.

The Boekelo-bound grey is owned by Alex and Camilla Wakeley, who have strong Burghley connections as Camilla’s mother is Rosemary Barlow, owner of three-time Burghley winner Avebury. Rosemary and Avebury’s rider Andrew Nicholson will be opening the new Avebury restaurant at the event at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

The H&H team are onsite at Burghley this week and will be bringing you reports of all the action, plus the all-important behind-the-scenes stories, throughout the week.

