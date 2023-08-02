Britain’s best head to Gatcombe and other things the horse world is talking about





Top eventers head to Gatcombe

British Olympic team gold medallists and the defending champion head up the Gatcombe Horse Trials entries for the British open championship at this weekend’s Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing. Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen both have the horses with whom they won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Ballaghmor Class and Toledo De Kerser, lining up in the Magic Millions British open championship. Oliver also has Swallow Springs in the class, while Tom has three rides, with last year’s British intermediate champion Luna Mist and MHS Brown Jack joining Toledo on the starting blocks.

Find out who else will be at Gatcombe

Serious road collision

A horse died and two drivers were injured in a serious road collision involving a horsebox and a car. Police are appealing for information on the incident, on Friday afternoon (28 July). It involved a VW Polo and a Peugeot horsebox, on the A19 in York. “Sadly, the horse died as a result of the collision and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries,” police said.

Read more

A wet win

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale added another fantastic result to their glittering record, with a double win at Peelbergen CDI3* in the Netherlands (28-30 July). The reigning world champions claimed the grand prix on Friday with 79.54%, and the grand prix special – in a dramatic rainstorm – with an impressive 81.09%. Lottie said the rain caught them a little by surprise, turning into a downpour just as she and Glamourdale entered the ring for their grand prix special. “It was getting harder as we went through the test and there was thunder and lightning too,” she said. “It was crazy and I was slipping everywhere in the saddle, especially in the extended trot – and there’s a lot of extended trot in the special!”

Read the full report

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.