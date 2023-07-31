



Lottie Fry and Glamourdale have added another fantastic result to their glittering record, with a double win at Peelbergen CDI3* in the Netherlands (28-30 July).

The reigning world champions claimed the grand prix on Friday with 79.54%, more than 4% ahead of second-placed Juliette Ramel with Buriel K. They then went on to win the grand prix special – in a dramatic rainstorm – with an impressive 81.09%.

This was the 11-year-old stallion’s first outing since winning at Fontainebleau CDI5* in April, and Lottie reported that he was “really excited to be back out and very fresh”.

“He has been crazy busy with breeding this summer but now that has calmed down and he loved being back out,” Lottie told H&H. “We had a few small mistakes, just from being a bit ring-rusty, but he was amazing. He is so secure now in the grand prix and he just loves to perform.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Fry (@lottie_fry)

Lottie explained that the rain caught them a little by surprise, turning into a downpour just as she and Glamourdale entered the ring for their grand prix special.

“It was getting harder as we went through the test and there was thunder and lightning too,” she says. “It was crazy and I was slipping everywhere in the saddle, especially in the extended trot – and there’s a lot of extended trot in the special! But Glammy was such a good boy and it didn’t really bother him at all, other than just holding himself a little against the rain.”

Lottie Fry: “We want Glamourdale to peak at the Euros”

This was the pair’s first grand prix special in almost a year, since winning individual gold at the World Dressage Championships in Herning last summer. They are now gunning for a place on the British team at this year’s European Dressage Championships in September, and are among the combinations announced this week as Britain’s nominated entries.

“It was good to get Glammy out now and see where he’s at,” said Lottie. “We knew he wasn’t quite at peak performance level now, but we want him to peak at the Euros, if all goes to plan, so we are building him up to that.”

Lottie added that over the next five weeks, Glamourdale will be training at home, continuing to build his strength.

“Each day I expect we’ll pick one movement to work on, so it’s never too much for him. And he’ll also do lots of hacking and have lots of grass and he loves that. It’s all about keeping him super happy,” she said.

Glamourdale’s owners, Anne and Gertjan Van Olst, have confirmed that the Lord Leatherdale stallion will only be available for breeding with frozen semen from 7 August, as his preparation for the championships is ramped up.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.