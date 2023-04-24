Lottie Fry and Glamourdale claim five-star win with ‘best ever performance together’





World champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale have kicked off their 2023 outdoor season with a double win at the Fontainebleau CDI5*, France.

Lottie and Glamourdale claimed the top spot in the Fontainebleau grand prix with 79.94%, just dropping below the 80% mark after a mistake in the two-time changes, for which Lottie blamed herself. But they went on to post 89.36% for an emphatic win in the grand prix freestyle – finishing over 7% ahead of their closest rival, Germany’s Dorothee Schneider and First Romance 2.

Their enormous freestyle score was not quite the highest mark they have ever received for the awe-inspiring “Best of British” freestyle routine, which won them individual gold at the 2022 World Dressage Championships, but Lottie said this might have been their “best ever performance together”.

“Glamourdale was really fresh and enthusiastic and I have to admit I was really aiming to put in one of our best performances today,” said Lottie. “And I think that’s what happened. I had a great feeling – he was really positive today, he enjoyed every second of out routine to the full.

“Everything went according to plan, with no mistakes. I think I’ve just experienced our best ever performance together. I don’t think he could have done much better than he did.”

The pair are each world number one in the respective horse and rider FEI rankings.

This means Lottie and Van Olst Horses’ 12-year-old Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion maintain their unbeaten streak since the World Dressage Championships, with this year’s European Dressage Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, firmly within their sights.

Elsewhere in Europe, other Brits were on good form over the weekend.

Laura Tomlinson and Fallatijn finished 11th in the grand prix at Hagen CDI4*, Germany, going on to come ninth in the freestyle with the 13-year-old Vivaldi gelding’s highest international score to date, 75.42%. The pair scored highly for their passage and half-pass, as well as their one-handed finish up the centre line.

Meanwhile, over in Belgium, British para team hopefuls were in action at Waregem CPEDI3*. Grade I rider Gabriella Blake was the best British rider, collecting two thirds and a fourth on the 14-year-old grey gelding Strong Beau.

