‘My dad would be proud’: Olympic rider takes HOYS title on home-bred future star





Laura Tomlinson’s home-bred eight-year-old Forest Hill showed what his future might have in store as he won the Dressage Future Elite Championship at Horse of the Year Show on 75.83%.

The big bay gelding floated his way across the arena to an upbeat samba-style soundtrack that perfectly suited his relaxed, expressive movement, looking as though he was enjoying every moment.

Judge David Trott praised the fact Forest Hill was beautifully on the beat throughout, and the suppleness of his half-passes, in trot and canter, adding: “It was fabulous… he looks like he’s got a big future.”

Laura hopes so too; she said she chose to bring Forest Hill rather than her other home-bred eight-year-old Full Moon to HOYS as she thought he would be the more relaxed in the big indoor atmosphere here.

“He can just go somewhere and get stuck straight in,” she said. “He wouldn’t have known anything like this before and some horses take a while but luckily he’s one of the rare ones who are switched on but not bothered by what’s going on. He’s lovely to ride; some riders have their hands full and I’ve had plenty of those too but he’s eerily relaxing!”

Laura was particularly pleased with the half-passes and Forest Hill’s relaxed walk work.

“But just in general, the fact he went in and was completely listening, focused on me, was a really good feeling,” she said. “I think Full Moon might get to grand prix earlier but they’re both pretty talented. This guy has a very nice piaffe and off-the-floor changes; other horses might be flashier but the rideability comes through for both of them.”

Laura described the Furstenlook gelding as “very food-orientated”.

“He’s always on a diet!” she said. “But he’s very cuddly; you can lie down and he’ll lay his head in your lap, grunting, or snoring very loudly. He’s very chilled at home and to hack – although he’ll have a few bucks on the canter track – but he’s the model student really.”

Laura said it is special to see the home-breds growing up and starting to show what they can do.

“You think that these horses have only ever known our upbringing so all their shortcomings are ours, but the strengths are too,” she said. “My dad was there when they were born, and I think if he was able to see how far they’ve come, he would be proud.”

