



After playing second-best to his stablemate Forest Hill in the Saracen Horse Feeds inter I yesterday, Laura Tomlinson’s Full Moon II had his turn in the spotlight today, winning his first-ever inter I freestyle on 76.48%, and being crowned inter I supreme champion in the process at the 2024 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

“I knew I was only going to have one in and whichever one I didn’t ride today I was going to use in my demo tomorrow,” Laura explained.

“Yesterday, Forest Hill was brilliant whereas I felt Moony still hadn’t shown his full potential because he’d had a couple of mistakes and was still a bit hot.

“So I thought, Moony’s got the power to go another day and Forest has proved his point so he can have a break – but they were so close, I knew they both had a good chance of taking this title if it all went well.”

The pair got off to a fantastic start in their test, scoring eights for their trot half-passes – which carry a coefficient so are double marked – and shoulder-ins.

“It’s taken him three days to properly settle in and let me really ride him, but he felt amazing,” Laura said. “When I was warming him up, the first time I picked up canter he squealed which set me on edge, but as he heard the music coming across from the main arena he started to settle.

“I was able to then really max him out in the test. His half-passes felt amazing, he’s got such ability to sit in the pirouettes and he got all his changes – which can sometimes be the sticking point when he’s a bit tense.

“It felt like he was on autopilot and I could just enjoy the music and the crowd. He definitely feels like he’s got the power to move up a level, I’m really excited about him.”

Riding to a J-Lo compilation, Laura certainly looked like she was enjoying the occasion as she took a hand from her reins to encourage the crowd to clap louder as she came down her last centre line.

“It’s been a little while for me since I’ve won a national title so it absolutely still gives me a massive buzz,” she added.

“I’ve got so much going on at home with my family, and I think because you’re on a different journey with every horse, every time you have a win – whatever the level – it fills you with excitement.

“And that means as much to me as doing it a grand prix, because he had that will and ambition to do it, and that’s a great feeling to have.”

Laura will compete in the Kudos grand prix freestyle tomorrow with her 10-year-old gelding Soegaards Bon Royal, who finished third in the straight grand prix today on 70.63%.

“He’s never done a freestyle before either so I’m exciting to see how he copes,” Laura said. “He felt really good today, he still needs to build up a bit of strength and balance but I’ll give it my best and see what happens!”

