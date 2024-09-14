



Becky Moody continued her dream dressage summer with a resounding victory aboard the aptly named Magic Dream in the KBIS seven-year-old young horse final at the 2024 LeMieux National Dressage Championships. The pair received 78.45% to finish almost 4% clear of their closest rivals, Samarkand and Kate Cowell.

This Governer x Swarovski mare, who claimed the medium gold title at last year’s nationals, finished reserve champion in the Fairfax Saddles prix st georges (PSG) yesterday at Somerford. Becky said it felt good to bring her out at the slightly lower level required for the seven-year-old final today.

“It felt easy for her. She’s such an exciting horse for the future as she has plenty of go, a good engine, lots of expression and she’s a really nice person too.”

Becky has partnered Jo Cooper’s Magic Dream – who is known as Shroom at home – since the mare was three. They may be a perfect partnership nowadays but their relationship got off to a somewhat inauspicious start.

“With young horses, I always want to sit on them before buying them as the feel is really important to me, but it was the summer of 2020 so we couldn’t fly to see her. Rebecca Dudley, an agent I work with a lot, sent me some videos and I thought she was super cool – I loved how naturally reactive she was,” said Becky.

“I asked if she had a good temperament as I don’t like being ditched, and Rebecca assured me that she was good. So we got her home, and the first time I rode her, she ditched me.

“But that was the only time she’s ever done it – it was a freak thing. I think she just had a fright.”

The mare will now complete one more year at small tour, with sights firmly set on grand prix in the future.

Having helped Britain to team bronze at the Paris Olympics just over a month ago, Becky revealed that the past few days at the National Dressage Championships have been “crazy”.

“It’s taking me longer to get anywhere as loads of people want to say hello,” she laughed. “But it’s so cool to feel the British Dressage love and I’m hoping we can inspire the generation of tomorrow.”

