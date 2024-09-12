



It was a close call in the Horsequest elementary silver at the LeMieux National Dressage Championships 2024 today (Thursday 12 September).

With less than one per cent separating first and second place, it was Amy Foulstone and her own Irish-bred nine-year-old HHS Sterling who earned the sash with a score of 71.03%.

“The medium trots and simple changes were the best we’ve ever had them in a test,” said Amy. “I was a bit nervous thinking: ‘Are we going to pull it off?’ So it was really, really lovely.

“There were a couple of things, he slightly hollowed in medium canter and the simple changes could still be better. But overall I was really pleased. He’s not often been in this sort of environment, but he held it all together.”

Though from an eventing background, Amy describes herself as having “a real passion for dressage”. Currently preparing for Area Festivals at medium level, the rider trains with Olympian Becky Moody, who is based just 10 minutes from her door.

“I thought if I’m giving this dressage malarkey a go, who better to help me than Becky?” says Amy. “We’ve been going to Becky for quite a while throughout the season. She’s been the real key to getting him ready to be here.”

Amy describes her Heritage Fortunus x Cavalier Royale gelding as “a trainable, cool cucumber”. Known at home as Dexter, he has won his last 10 out of 11 tests, so it’s safe to add “talented” to his list of qualities too.

Second place rider Bethany Edginton and Nelson HD rode a high-scoring test only marred by 4.5s for the free walk. She earned a score of 70.22%.

“I’m shocked”: Prelim champion and five-year-old ride excel at 2024 National Dressage Championships

It was high scoring and hotly contested in The Centre Line preliminary silver championship, with the crown going to Lauren Burrows and her own High Hoes Esquisse with 77.41%.

Lauren and her 2019 Escaltio mare won their regional final at Parwood in Surrey and beat their score in today’s championships by 4%.

“I just wanted to go in and be harmonious and keep her relaxed,” she told H&H. “I think she felt really with me, listening well, and I’m super pleased with her. This is her first year competing at all.”

She added: “I think that’s the highest mark she’s ever got. I’m shocked – I wasn’t expecting it at the nationals with three judges.”

Lauren says she gets a lot of help from Dannie Morgan, who she works for, and has high hopes for the future for her young mare.

“She’s got a lovely trot, I really think we’ll be able to train it. Her canter is lovely, very balanced.

“The ultimate dream would be grand prix – Dannie has helped me a lot and I couldn’t have done any of this without him I’m very grateful for his help.”

