Horse in transit dies and drivers injured in collision between horsebox and car





A horse has died and two drivers were injured in a serious road collision involving a horsebox and a car outside York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information on and witnesses to the incident, on Friday afternoon (28 July).

“Just before 3pm, a dark-coloured VW Polo, which was travelling south on the A19 near Escrick in York, was involved in a collision with a white Peugeot 3.5T horsebox that was travelling north,” a spokesman for the police said.

“Sadly, the horse died as a result of the collision and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.”

Investigating officers would like anyone who saw either the white Peugeot horsebox or the dark Polo, or who has dashcam footage of either vehicle, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email huw.walkey@northyorkshirepolice.uk or call 101, select option two and ask to speak to Huw Walkey, quoting reference 12230140785.

