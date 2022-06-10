



The Bramham Horse Trials dressage results are in and our first-phase leaderboards are complete. Find out what happened during the second day of dressage action today…

Piggy March took the lead in the CCI4*-L on Nicola Wilson’s usual ride Coolparks Sarco – an emotional result because Nicola is in hospital after being injured at Badminton.

Izzy Taylor also put in a strong performance in this class, with Monkeying Around, and holds second place.

Ros Canter now sits third in this class, with Pencos Crown Jewel.

The newly-married Gemma Tattersall holds fifth overnight, after just one blip in her test with Flash Cooley.

Zara Tindall was pleased with Class Affair, who is coming back from some physical problems earlier this year

In the Land Rover CCI4*-S Bramham Horse Trials dressage results, Ros Canter holds the lead on Izilot DHI.

Piggy March now sits fourth in this class on Brookfield Quality

Towards the end of the afternoon, Alex Holman grabbed the lead in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L.

And finally, get set for tomorrow…

