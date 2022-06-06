



Eventer Nicola Wilson is in “good spirits” and making “steady progress”, her husband said, adding that she is likely to remain in hospital for three months.

The European champion, who was badly injured in a fall with JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials, has been in the spinal rehabilitation unit at James Cook University Hospital since 25 May. She had been having treatment at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, since her fall on 7 May.

In an update on 2 June, her husband Alistair said: “Nic is in good spirits, she has another two weeks of bed rest before reassessing her rehabilitation and is making steady progress although still has no hand and arm function but good feeling, she is most likely to be here for three months.”

Previous updates from British Equestrian have confirmed that “Nicola Wilson’s recovery is progressing well, with sensation and movement returning to her lower and upper limbs”, and that Alistair and Nicola’s mother Mary Tweddle thanked all those who had looked after her at Southmead Hospital, as well as all those who had sent messages of support.

Her 11-year-old European Championship-winning ride “Dubs” has been “happy and content, and is enjoying the sunshine and the spring grass”.

Alistair added last week that he and Nicola had been watching The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations together, and that Nicola was disappointed to have fallen asleep.

“I have reassured her it was a wonderful Red Arrows display similar to what she watches during a Lincoln dressage test!” he said.

One of Nicola’s other advanced rides, 2021 Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S winner Coolparks Sarco, is due to compete at Bramham International Horse Trials this week (8-12 June) in the CCI4*-L with Nicola’s friend Piggy March. Piggy and “Jeremy” came ninth in the open intermediate at Little Downham last week (3 June).

