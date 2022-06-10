Piggy March rues her too long warm-up as she takes second in Bramham CCI4*-S





Piggy March has taken second in the Land Rover CCI4*-S, as the second day of Bramham Horse Trials dressage got underway this morning.

She piloted Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry’s Brookfield Quality to a score of 26.9 to slot in 0.3 of a penalty behind the overnight leaders, Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent.

The pair produced consistent work which was only marred by a mistake in the first flying change.

“It was good, but it definitely could have been better in places – I just felt I was half a mark off having him really in gear,” said Piggy after her Bramham Horse Trials dressage test, explaining she felt she had given Brookfield Quality a little too much work this morning.

“Yesterday he did some amazing work and I should have just trusted him on that because he’s not a hot horse at all. He just felt like he’d got a little bit heavier and I was having to help him more than I normally would for that self carriage and that last bit of wow.

“We can overthink and we can over analyse and all the rest of it. It is what it is, but he was a very good boy. There’s lots there to really like so I’m not disappointed, it’s just a few little tweaks here and there.”

Brookfield Quality, a 13-year-old by OBOS Quality 004, is known as Nervous Norris, because “he’s scared of life”.

“It’s just keeping him as happy as possible, which isn’t always that easy, but he felt happy today,” said Piggy.

Piggy said the Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course is “absolutely brilliant”.

“Well done Ian Stark – they’re fair, old-fashioned, proper four-star courses. It’s very clear for the horses. We’ve got to be so brave and get stuck in as riders and use our heads, but it’s there to be jumped and there are no trick questions,” she commented.

