Gemma Tattersall takes third in Bramham CCI4*-L dressage: ‘I’m over the moon with him’





Gemma Tattersall has taken third in the Bramham Horse Trials dressage standings for the CCI4*-L competition.

Gemma – who married Gary Stevens last week – piloted Pru Dawes’ grey Flash Cooley to a score of 28.5.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with him – to go into third place, I’m really pleased,” she said.

“He went in, he was relaxed, he did everything I asked him to do. He had a bit of a trip down the last centreline and he sort of overreacted to it, but apart from that, I couldn’t be more happy with the whole test – I thought he was really good.

“He’s still only 10 this year and it’s his first four-star long so he’s a young horse at this level. There is more to come from him in terms of strength and so on.”

Gemma took over the ride on Flash Cooley last season, because his owner Pru Dawes preferred to keep him in Britain when his former rider, US competitor Liz Halliday-Sharp, decided to base herself in the USA after some years splitting her time between the two countries.

Flash Cooley was 12th in the eight- and nine-year-old class at Blenheim Horse Trials last year with Gemma, and recently 10th in the CCI4*-S at Chatsworth Horse Trials.

Gemma followed new leader Piggy March (Coolparks Sarco) into the arena and now sits 5.2 penalties behind her, with this morning’s performance from Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around meaning they are currently in second, sandwiched between Piggy and Gemma.

There are just five more tests to come in this CCI4*-L class and then the final Bramham Horse Trials dressage standings for the CCI4*-L will be confirmed.

You might also be interested in:

Gemma Tattersall and Gary Stevens get married – and the Jack Russells walked up the aisle too ‘I have to keep quite strong because we miss her’: Piggy March goes into Bramham CCI4*-L lead on Nicola Wilson’s ride ‘I can go in the ring, breathe, enjoy it and ride every single step’: Izzy Taylor storms into Bramham CCI4*-L lead Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track… Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.