Bramham Horse Trials cross-country times released: find out what time the leaders go





The Bramham Horse Trials cross-country times have been released for Saturday’s four-star action.

The CCI4*-L long pairs will be first out on the cross-country course, followed by the riders in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L. The competitors in the Land Rover CCI4*-S head out on the cross-country last. They showjump in the morning tomorrow, so their competition concludes with the cross-country phase, whereas the pairs in the two long format classes will showjump on Sunday.

Bramham Horse Trials cross-country times for the top-placed pairs

CCI4*-L

Piggy March and Coolparks Sarco (in first place after dressage): 12.26pm

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around (second): 11.20am

Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel (third): 12.43pm

Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Loire (fourth): 12.56pm

Gemma Tattersall and Flash Cooley (fifth): 12.30pm

British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L

Alex Holman and Carrick Diamond Bard (first): 1.48pm

Phoebe Locke and Bellagio Declyange (second): 1.58pm

Morgane Euriat and Baccarat D Argonne (third): 1.31pm

Julie Simonet and Sursumcord’or (fourth): 1.41pm

Héloïse Le Guern and Canakine Du Sudre Z (fifth): 1.25pm

Land Rover CCI4*-S

The competitors in this class showjump in the morning before their cross-country.

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI (first): 4.27pm (10.46am showjumping)

Alex Hua Tian and Jilsonne Van Bareelhof (second): 4.40pm (10.24am showjumping)

Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (third): 3.55pm (9.39am showjumping)

Piggy March and Brookfield Quality (fourth): 4.12pm (9.57am showjumping)

Tom McEwen and MHS Brown Jack (fifth): 3.45pm (9.24am showjumping)

Full cross-country times

