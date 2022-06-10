Ros Canter goes into top three at Bramham’s CCI4*-L while Zara Tindall’s five-star ride is back after ‘back issues’





Ros Canter has gone into third place in the CCI4*-L on the second day of Bramham Horse Trials dressage riding Pencos Crown Jewel, scoring 28.

“She was great – she knows her job now and she’s always little miss consistent,” Ros said after her test on the 13-year-old mare owned by Annie Makin and Kate James. “She’s not the biggest or the flashiest in the world, but she’s secure in all the work. I wasn’t expecting to top the leaderboard after the first day, but to be there or thereabouts is good enough with her.”

Looking ahead to the cross-country, Ros said: “We’re just having a bit of fun with her. She loves to gallop cross-country and she has got all of the stamina in the world – it’s just trying to get it right for her on the day and giving her a good ride.”

Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Loire, an 11-year-old Kirsty co-owns with The Daisy Chain, scored 28.1 to slot into fourth after their Bramham Horse Trials dressage test in the CCI4*-L.

“I’m chuffed to bits with her. It was quite an atmosphere for to go in and actually she went in the arena and kind of went, ‘Oh mum, what would you like me to do?’,” said Kirsty.

Zara Tindall and Class Affair scored 33.6 to sit in 23rd place after the CCI4*-L Bramham Horse Trials dressage.

“He was better than how he was at the beginning season – he’s kind of going the right way,” Zara said after her test. “He’s just a bit tense on his left lateral work so both his trot and his canter half passes weren’t very good, and then in his last flying-change he changed a bit together behind.”

Class Affair, a 13-year-old owned by Gleadhill House Stud, had been suffering from some back problems earlier this season, which is why he was withdrawn from Badminton.

“It’s good today because he’s feeling better – he was not going very well and had some back issues, so he’s obviously feeling better and actually doing a test now, because we weren’t at the beginning of the season,” explained Zara.

“Hopefully the more we go through the season, the better it gets. Now we can just ride a bit of a bigger test rather than a safer one, which means we can get a few more more marks. He’s never going be flashy, but he does the right thing.’

Keep up-to-date with all the action from Bramham via horseandhound.co.uk and read the full magazine report in the 16 June issue of Horse & Hound

You might also be interested in:

‘I have to keep quite strong because we miss her’: Piggy March goes into Bramham CCI4*-L lead on Nicola Wilson’s ride ‘I can go in the ring, breathe, enjoy it and ride every single step’: Izzy Taylor storms into Bramham CCI4*-L lead Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track… ‘You have to be on your A game’: top riders’ thoughts on Bramham Horse Trials’ cross-country courses Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.