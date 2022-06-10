‘I’ve never sat on a horse that feels like he does’: Ros Canter goes into Bramham CCI4*-S lead on promising young star





Ros Canter has flown into the lead in the Land Rover CCI4*-S on the second day of Bramham Horse Trials dressage on a score of 23.5. She was riding her own and Alex Moody’s nine-year-old Izilot DHI, a horse she has produced through the grades.

“He’s a work in progress and I know there’s tonnes more to come,” Ros said after her test. “He’s quite a sharp and nervous horse, so to cope with going in there and people moving about, which is what sets him off, is great. He’s actually got a very level head for dressage – he’s not a hot horse at all – but he’s just very nervous of things moving, so it was great that he went in there and settled.”

Ros explained that she has had to “rebuild” after “Isaac” competed at the seven-year-old World Championships at Le Lion D’Angers.

“He found it absolutely terrifying and he didn’t have a good experience at all. So it’s all about building for bigger things to come. He’s got incredibly supportive owners that are very accepting that even though we’re at Bramham, we’re still making small stepping stones towards what we hope will be a brilliant horse in the future.

“He’s got so much ability – I’ve never sat on a horse that feels like he does. I’m always running out of room in his half passes because he just glides across – it’s lovely for me and I’m learning a lot through riding him on all different levels, so it’s exciting.”

Alex Hua Tian and his own Jilsonne Van Bareelhof slotted into second three marks behind Ros before the lunch break on a score of 26.5.

“I’m very happy with him because he doesn’t come out that often due to his own physical reasons, so when he does, he can be a bit fresh,” Alex said after his Bramham Horse Trials dressage test. “He’s either boom or bust, but he’s a very, very talented horse.”

Jilsonne Van Bareelhof showed off a beautifully light and uphill frame with expressive paces.

“I adore him – he’s favourite on the yard – and he’s very talented in all three phases. I’ve not sat on something that’s that is as talented in all three phases as he is,” said Alex.

Keep up-to-date with all the action from Bramham via horseandhound.co.uk and read the full magazine report in the 16 June issue of Horse & Hound

You might also be interested in:

Piggy March rues her too long warm-up as she takes second in Bramham CCI4*-S ‘I can go in the ring, breathe, enjoy it and ride every single step’: Izzy Taylor storms into Bramham CCI4*-L lead ‘You have to be on your A game’: top riders’ thoughts on Bramham Horse Trials’ cross-country courses Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.