Rising equine stars, advice from a legend and back at the palace: 8 stories you need to read about Thursday’s Blenheim dressage action





The first day of Blenheim Horse Trials dressage is over – here are the eight things you need to know about today’s action in front of the majestic palace…

1. Ros Canter leads the young horse CCI4*-S on eight-year-old Izilot DHI, who she says is the most talented horse she’s ever sat on.

2. And talking of talented young horses, Yasmin Ingham reckons Banzai Du Loir, who heads the CCI4*-L, is a hot prospect for Paris 2024. Yasmin makes her Blenheim CCI4*-L debut this year.

3. Gemma Tattersall is on a roll after her Bicton five-star win, sitting in a podium place in the young horse class at the end of the day.

4. Emily King and Valmy Biats held the Blenheim Horse Trials dressage lead until the final set of riders before the lunchtime break in the CCI4*-L.

5. After the event’s cancellation last year due to Covid-19, riders are delighted to be back at Blenheim Palace – “somewhere with history,” as Piggy March said.

6. Competitors are looking forward to tackling David Evans’s cross-country courses over the weekend.

7. Get ready for tomorrow’s second day of dressage by making sure you have the Blenheim Horse Trials dressage start times to hand and know how to watch.

8. Oliver Townend was in action in the CCI4*-L on Thursday afternoon aboard one of two new rides he is partnering at Blenheim Horse Trials this week.

