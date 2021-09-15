



If you can’t make it in person to Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials this week (15-19 September 2021), don’t worry, because you can watch Blenheim Horse Trials live from the comfort of your own home via Horse & Country (if you have a subscription). If not then Horse & Hound’s reporting team will be on hand to keep you up the date with all the action as it happens right here on HorseandHound.co.uk.

How to watch Blenheim Horse Trials live

Horse & Country TV will be showing all of the action live from Blenheim, starting with the trot-up on Wednesday 15 September and concluding with the final day of competition on Sunday 19 September.

In addition, after each day of competition, Horse & Country TV will be showing the new After Hours show, which will be live from the Palace marquee. The After Hours show will be presented by Chris Hughes, who found fame on Love Island, but is also a huge fan of racing and horses, and Alice Plunkett, wife of William Fox-Pitt. They will speak to their guest of the day, plus one of the Blenheim competitors, too. There will also be expert previews for the following day of the event, plus there will be plenty of behind the scenes action to follow.

In order to watch the Blenheim coverage, you will need to become a H&C+ member.

Timetable

Wednesday 15 September: CCI4*-L trot-up – 3-4.09pm

Thursday 16 September: CCI4*-L and eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S dressage – 9am-4.53pm

Friday 17 September: CCI4*-L and eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S dressage – 9am-4.46pm

Saturday 18 September: CCI4*-L cross-country – 11am–4.25pm

eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S showjumping – 8–9.57am

Sunday 19 September: CCI4*-L showjumping – times TBC

eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S cross-country – 11am-2pm

Blenheim Horse Trials: follow with H&H



Magazine issue 23 September: full report with in-depth analysis of every phase.

Find our extensive Blenheim Horse Trials online coverage, including full course pictures for the cross-country, numerous reports throughout and after every phase and daily previews including ride times for the key contenders.

Review of the action on 23 September podcast episode. Find all our podcasts at horseandhound.co.uk/podcast or search “Horse and Hound podcast” in your podcast app – and then hit subscribe or follow to ensure each new podcast automatically downloads.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.