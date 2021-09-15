Feeling brave? Take a look at the CCI4*-L cross-country fences horses and riders will face at Blenheim Horse Trials





David Evans returns for a fourth year as course designer of the CCI4*-L class at Blenheim Horse Trials in 2021, although he has been involved with the event for more than two decades.

The fixture comprises two classes – the CCI4*-L is run over a longer course and is a test of stamina. The CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses is a shorter course, with a focus on testing and educating young horses on the ascent of their careers.

The CCI4*-L cross-country phase is held on Saturday (18 September), starting at 11am. It features 25 obstacles and approximately 41 jumping efforts. The exact number depends on the routes riders choose to take, as there are options at some fences.

Take a look at the map of the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross country course

Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L: cross-country course photos

Fence 1: Voltaire Design flower tray



Fence 2: Cotswold Forage picnic table



Fence 3: Stick pile

Fence 4ABC: Snow Centre log roll to corner



Fence 5: Boodles flyer



Fence 6: Jockey Club house



Fence 7ABC: Friends of Blenheim Jockey Club box, to Jockey Club badges



Fence 8: NAF trakehner



Fence 9AB: Bentley flower arrow heads



Fence 10: Equilatte open oxer



Fence 11ABC: Ayr Equestrian rail to rail oxer







Fence 12: Indiba roll top



Fence 13AB: Ford log to double brush



Fence 14: Ford angle brush



Fence 15AB: Stick pile to open corner



Fence 16: Wayney Edge Arch Spread



Fence 17ABCD: Cottages, log roll ditch and brush corner combination



Fence 18: Jockey Club table



Fence 19ABC: Rail, ditch and birds nest



Fence 20: British Horse Society log



Fence 21: Rowen Barbary flower spread



Fence 22AB: Horse Rail picnic table to arrowhead





Fence 23: Brush ditch



Fence 24AB: Cub Cadet double of houses with a view (option of two AB routes, here)



Fence 25: Pol Roger brush flower tray



Finish

