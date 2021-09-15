Feeling brave? Take a look at the CCI4*-L cross-country fences horses and riders will face at Blenheim Horse Trials

David Evans returns for a fourth year as course designer of the CCI4*-L class at Blenheim Horse Trials in 2021, although he has been involved with the event for more than two decades.
The fixture comprises two classes – the CCI4*-L is run over a longer course and is a test of stamina. The CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses is a shorter course, with a focus on testing and educating young horses on the ascent of their careers.
The CCI4*-L cross-country phase is held on Saturday (18 September), starting at 11am. It features 25 obstacles and approximately 41 jumping efforts. The exact number depends on the routes riders choose to take, as there are options at some fences.
Take a look at the map of the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross country course
Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L: cross-country course photos
Fence 1: Voltaire Design flower tray
Fence 2: Cotswold Forage picnic table
Fence 3: Stick pile
Fence 4ABC: Snow Centre log roll to corner
Fence 5: Boodles flyer
Fence 6: Jockey Club house
Fence 7ABC: Friends of Blenheim Jockey Club box, to Jockey Club badges
Fence 8: NAF trakehner
Fence 9AB: Bentley flower arrow heads
Fence 10: Equilatte open oxer
Fence 11ABC: Ayr Equestrian rail to rail oxer
Fence 12: Indiba roll top
Fence 13AB: Ford log to double brush
Fence 14: Ford angle brush
Fence 15AB: Stick pile to open corner
Fence 16: Wayney Edge Arch Spread
Fence 17ABCD: Cottages, log roll ditch and brush corner combination
Fence 18: Jockey Club table
Fence 19ABC: Rail, ditch and birds nest
Fence 20: British Horse Society log
Fence 21: Rowen Barbary flower spread
Fence 22AB: Horse Rail picnic table to arrowhead
Fence 23: Brush ditch
Fence 24AB: Cub Cadet double of houses with a view (option of two AB routes, here)
Fence 25: Pol Roger brush flower tray
Finish
