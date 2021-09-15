{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Feeling brave? Take a look at the CCI4*-L cross-country fences horses and riders will face at Blenheim Horse Trials

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • David Evans returns for a fourth year as course designer of the CCI4*-L class at Blenheim Horse Trials in 2021, although he has been involved with the event for more than two decades.

    The fixture comprises two classes – the CCI4*-L is run over a longer course and is a test of stamina. The CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses is a shorter course, with a focus on testing and educating young horses on the ascent of their careers.

    The CCI4*-L cross-country phase is held on Saturday (18 September), starting at 11am. It features 25 obstacles and approximately 41 jumping efforts. The exact number depends on the routes riders choose to take, as there are options at some fences.

    Take a look at the map of the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross country course

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L: cross-country course photos

    Fence 1: Voltaire Design flower tray
    Blenheim Horse Trials fence 1

    Fence 2: Cotswold Forage picnic table
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 2
    Fence 3: Stick pile

    Fence 4ABC: Snow Centre log roll to corner
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 4a

    Fence 5: Boodles flyer
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 5

    Fence 6: Jockey Club house

    Fence 7ABC: Friends of Blenheim Jockey Club box, to Jockey Club badges

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 7BC

    Fence 8: NAF trakehner
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 8

    Fence 9AB: Bentley flower arrow heads
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 9a

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 9b

    Fence 10: Equilatte open oxer
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 10

    Fence 11ABC: Ayr Equestrian rail to rail oxer
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 11a

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 11c
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 11c

    Fence 12: Indiba roll top
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 12

    Fence 13AB: Ford log to double brush
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 13a

    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 13b

    Fence 14: Ford angle brush
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 14

    Fence 15AB: Stick pile to open corner

    Fence 16: Wayney Edge Arch Spread
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 16

    Fence 17ABCD: Cottages, log roll ditch and brush corner combination

    Fence 18: Jockey Club table
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 18

    Fence 19ABC: Rail, ditch and birds nest
    Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L fence 19

    Fence 20: British Horse Society log

    Fence 21: Rowen Barbary flower spread

    Fence 22AB: Horse Rail picnic table to arrowhead


    Fence 23: Brush ditch

    Fence 24AB: Cub Cadet double of houses with a view (option of two AB routes, here)

    Fence 25: Pol Roger brush flower tray

    Finish

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...