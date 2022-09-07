Eventing fans can watch Blenheim live stream for free in new deal





Blenheim Horse Trials will be providing a free to watch live stream of the 2022 event as part of a new deal between its organisers and RaceTech.

RaceTech has been chosen by the Jockey Club, which took over the running of Blenheim from British Eventing in 2021, to provide outside broadcast coverage of the four-star fixture. The full event will be shown on the Blenheim Horse Trials website.

“We are delighted that RaceTech has come on board to provide outside broadcast coverage of the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in 2022,” said Jack Pryor, the Jockey Club’s event director for the horse trials, which runs from 15 to 18 September.

“Obviously at the Jockey Club we work with RaceTech on a daily basis at our horseracing venues and are well aware of the high-quality services they provide.

“To bring RaceTech’s considerable skills and expertise to Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials is a huge positive and we look forward to working with all the RaceTech team later this month.

“We are also delighted to announce that all coverage will be free to air this year via the official Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials website. This should enable as many as possible of those unable to attend in person to keep up with all the action.”

Blenheim comprises a CCI4*-L, last year won by Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir who will make their senior championship debut at the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni over Blenheim week this year, and the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

The long- and short-format classes will be covered separately, with up to 10 cameras bringing the action for people to watch Blenheim Horse Trials live from home.

“We are very much looking forward to working with our long term partners the Jockey Club and be covering Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials,” said RaceTech chief executive John Bozza.

“It is hugely exciting for us to be working in a complimentary equestrian sphere and all at RaceTech are committed to making a tremendous success of this world class event.”

