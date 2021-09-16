Blenheim Horse Trials Thursday dressage start times: Olympians and rising stars in the mix on day one





The dressage phase for both the CCI4*-L and the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S at the 2021 Blenheim Horse Trials kicks off today (Thursday, 16 September) with a jam-packed day of competition. Start times have been released and around the first 50 competitors in the 90-strong CCI4*-L section will perform their dressage tests today, followed by the final 40-odd starters on Friday.

The first enters at A at 9am, with Blenheim first-timers Heidi Coy and Halenza kicking off proceedings in the Palace Arena. The last horse of the day is Spano De Nazca, ridden by Georgia Bartlett, at 4.35pm.

The young horse CCI4*-S dressage will also take place in the Palace Arena for the first time this year. Like the long format class, the dressage takes place over Thursday and Friday, with roughly half the field on each day. Italy’s Paolo Torlonia and Mistral Mish Mash will get the ball rolling at 10.30am. Alexander Bragg and Ardeo Premier will close the day’s session at 3.12pm.

Two of Britain’s Tokyo gold medal-winning Olympic eventing team are competing at Blenheim Horse Trials this week.

Tom McEwen, who also bagged individual silver in addition to his team gold in Japan, has a brace of horses entered for the long format four-star. He will ride Braveheart B today at 12.42pm, and will be in action on Bob Chaplin tomorrow afternoon.

His Tokyo team-mate Oliver Townend also has two rides in the CCI4*-L and is towards the end of both days on each. The first of these is Lukas and the pair will start their Blenheim campaign at 4.28pm today.

Reigning world champion Ros Canter, who was travelling reserve in Tokyo, has exciting chances in both classes. The first of her two rides in the CCI4*-L is Rehy Royal Diamond (9.21am), with Lordships Graffalo in action on Friday. Ros will also partner her 2021 Houghton and Blair Castle CCI3*-L winner Izilot DHI in the young horse CCI4*-S at 2.58pm today.

A host of other household names are also in action. Gemma Tattersall, fresh from her Bicton five-star triumph, has two horses at Blenheim and rides the nine-year-old Flash Cooley in the young horse CCI4*-S at 10.58am. Other famous faces to look out for on the opening day include Sam Griffiths with Annaghmore Valoner (2.30pm) and Nicola Wilson aboard Coolparks Sarco 2.44pm, both in the young horse CCI4*-S, and Piggy March on Brookfield Quality (12.28pm) in the CCI4*-L.

