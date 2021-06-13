Nicola Wilson, Tom McEwen and Bubby Upton are all celebrating after Bicton victories





Nicola Wilson was victorious in the CCI4*-L at Bicton Horse Trials, supported by Chedington. She jumped clear inside the time allowed on JL Dublin in the final showjumping phase.

Find out how Nicola Wilson reacted to winning the CCI4*-L

Ros Canter finished second in this section on the exciting nine-year-old, Lordships Graffalo, finishing 1.9 penalties adrift of Nicola.

Find out more about the interesting breeding of Lordships Graffalo

Gemma Tattersall jumped clear rounds on both Santiago Bay and Chilli Knight to finish third and seventh respectively.

Read about what Gemma thought of the course

Bicton Horse Trials cross-country: CCI4*-S

The final cross-country phase of the Chedington CCI4*-S proved to be very exciting.

Tom McEwen maintained his overnight lead aboard his 2019 Pau winner, Toledo De Kerser to take the win.

Find out what Tom had to say about his round and why he has loved riding under pressure this week

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats finished on their dressage score to take second place, while Ros Canter and her World Equestrian Games team and individual gold medallist, Allstar B dropped one place to third after picking up 1.6 time-faults across country.

Dressage leader Laura Collett finished in fourth with London 52, while Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class were sixth.

Find out what all of the top-placed riders had to say about their rounds today

More about Bicton:

Bicton Horse Trials showjumping: under-25

Bubby Upton had some ups and downs on the final day of competition in the under-25 CCI4*-L. She won aboard Cannavaro (pictured), who had been in second after the cross-country, but fences down on her overnight leader, Cola III, dropped him to fourth.

Find out what an emotional Bubby had to say about her victory

Heidi Coy climbed a place into second on Russal Z — they finished 1.1 penalty behind Bubby and Cannavarao.

Read Heidi’s analysis of her dressage test on Russal Z earlier in the week

Yasmin Ingham, who had been the dressage leader, finished in eventual third on Banzai Du Loir.

Read more about Bicton in next week’s magazine, out on 17 June 2021.