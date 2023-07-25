Barbie on horseback, ponies meeting The Queen, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Meet Midlife Crisis Barbie

As fans flock to cinemas around the UK to watch the new Barbie movie, enjoy this throwback to the Veteran Horse Society National Championships in 2022, when Emma Taylor and Novato Salvatella – aka Midlife Crisis Barbie and her Dream Unicorn – impressed to win both the best costume prize and the “strictly fancy dressage” class. “I’m 50, and I thought ‘Do you know what, why not’” Emma told H&H. “It’s a fantastic class; an opportunity really to use your imagination and be creative, and to really enjoy your horse.”

2. A royal visit

Redwings Shetland ponies Moses and Dhansak were on hand to welcome The Queen when she visited the birthplace and home of the author of her favourite childhood book Black Beauty yesterday (24 July). Her Majesty visited Anna Sewell House in Norfolk, where Anna Sewell was born in 182o, which has been in the guardianship of Redwings since July 2022.

Redwings chief executive Lynn Cuttress said: “We understand that Black Beauty was The Queen’s favourite book as a child, and she told us that she was very excited to be visiting the house where the author of the novel was born and lived. Black Beauty is one of the selected books being promoted by Her Majesty’s own literacy charity, The Queen’s Reading Room.”

3. The Royal International Horse Show is underway

Whether you are a fan of showing or showjumping, all roads lead to Hickstead this week for the Longines Royal International Horse Show. The show kicks off today with national showjumping classes and coloured showing classes in the outer rings. If you’re interested in being there, check out how to get your hands on your Royal International Horse Show tickets, and if you want to follow the action but can’t be there in person, find out how to watch the Royal International Horse Show on TV.

