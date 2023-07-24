



Amateur rider Jono Fryer’s Irish Draught gelding Fuerty Emperor confirmed his status as the “ultimate gentleman” when he won two championships at the Midlands Irish Draught and Open Hunter show (16 July) in just a bradoon, after his Weymouth bit broke during the class.

Fuerty Emperor, who is known at home as Gabriel, was coming towards the end of his performance under the ride judge, when the bit snapped in two.

Jono had brought Gabriel, a Horse of the Year Show winner last year as a heavyweight hunter, to the show in the hope of qualifying him for the Irish draught breed show due to take place in September.

“The judge had ridden most of her show and she was just about to ask Gabriel for an extension down the long side of the arena,” Jono said. “She came off the corner, and we could all see that the bit was dangling underneath his chin. I instantly thought that the leatherwork must have snapped, but when the judge brought Gabriel back down to a walk, I could see that the mouthpiece of the bit had broken from the shank. It had literally sheared off — the edge was razor-sharp.”

Knowing Gabriel’s capabilities, Jono asked the judges and stewards if he could be allowed to carry on with the class.

“They were happy for me to continue, so my groom and I dismantled the double bridle while standing in the line-up and we carried on,” he added. “We went on to win the class as well as both hunter and Irish Draught championships with Gabriel being shown in his bradoon bit. He’s such a saint, bless his heart. To be honest, I think it’s a nicer picture with less tack on!

“The bit company has also been brilliant. They were very concerned about what had happened and they asked for the bit to be sent back, also sending out a replacement straight away.

“All I kept thinking was thank goodness I was riding him in a double bridle and not in a pelham, though you could actually show Gabriel bitless as he’s such a dream to ride.”

