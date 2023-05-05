21 star ponies H&H captured at the 2023 BSPS winter championships





The 2023 BSPS winter championships took place at Arena UK (29 April – 1 May) and competition was fierce, as combinations vied for Royal International (RIHS) tickets, prestigious novice titles and two overall supreme crowns.

Marking the start of the summer show season, the 2023 BSPS winter championships crowned winners who are sure to be at the fore for the rest of the showing term.

Check out these select combinations who impressed the judges…

1. Stretcholt Evening Dance

Livie Smith rides Kate Smith’s five-year-old 148cm winner to the restricted show pony championship before they take the overall restricted supreme.

2. Ysselhofs Hallmark

Owen Parker is crowned winter Heritage restricted champion with his Welsh section A gelding.

3. Dunmere Astra Nova

The six-year-old Dartmoor and Frankie Summers, eight, win the tiny tots first ridden class before they score an open first ridden ticket to the RIHS.

4. Carnsdale New Story

Despite being just a four-year-old, Sabrina Ross’s intermediate wins both novice and restricted section titles en route to the novice supreme, piloted throughout by Ellis Taverner-Burns.

5. Stanley Grange Crescendo

Margaret Miller’s 138cm winner is crowned novice show pony champion with Chloe Salley.

6. Thistledown Lord of Glencoe

Lara-Rae Jones, eight, lifts the mini novice Heritage championship with Jade Gardner’s Welsh section A.

7. Rosscon Copy Cat

Reise Shakespeare leads the novice show hunter pony championship field with Liz Gribbin’s 153cm winner.

8. Burgate Flint

Samantha Taylor enjoys her lap of honour riding her novice 133cm working hunter winner and section champion.

9. Costa Joe The Boss

After jumping to the 133cm novice Heritage class, Aimee Devane trots to victory in the section championship with Rachel Cooper’s Welsh section C stallion.

10. Llynhelyg Mr Jones

Sarah Parker is on board Sarah Weston’s Welsh section D stallion and adds the Heritage novice accolade to her impressive 2023 BSPS winter championships tally.

11. TGF Lucy

Alice Cowie, 19, secures Gold Cup glory riding her own uber-consistent mare.

12. Gems Malt Whiskey

The Welsh section C stallion shines in the RIHS Heritage M&M championship for his owner/rider April Gilmartin.

13. Senruf Honey Bear

Amelia Baxter books a RIHS pass in Pretty Polly ranks on her family’s home-produced Dartmoor gelding.

14. Hightopps Black Magic

The five-year-old show pony lead rein contender scores the restricted mini title for owner Naomi Bradwell, rider Scarlett Smith and handler Adam Forster.

15. Maggie

Isla Tattersfield scores the winter restricted nursery stakes class with the piebald mare.

16. Parkhill Di Maria

Macie Donaldson and the 133cm campaigner are crowned RIHS section champions.

17. Nae Limits

The restricted working hunter honours go to the winning intermediate who is ridden by Leyla Wheelwright.

18. Gwynfaes Cynan Wledig

Catherine Hudson’s Welsh section D wins the 143cm Heritage M&M working hunter class en route to securing the overall section title.

19. Chaseford Top Tip

The Team Holder-produced show pony lead rein is crowned novice mini champion ridden by Sofia Franchitti.

20. Stoneleigh Showtime

Izzy Walker has Helen Davies’s 128cm show pony right on song to triumph in his RIHS qualifier and in the section championship.

21. Thistledown Magpie

Charlotte Knight, six, wins the novice Heritage lead rein class and also books a ticket to the RIHS in Pretty Polly ranks with her mother Jamie Clarke’s Welsh section A.

