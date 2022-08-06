



The Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) is done and dusted for another year. The 2022 competition was at hot as ever across both pony and horse classes, and several combinations enjoyed their first victories at the prestigious fixture.

If you couldn’t attend the RIHS, or simply want to revisit the thrilling action, then check out these winners who reigned across the showing classes…

1. Woodbank Smokey Sam

Cheryl Mackintosh’s Connemara won the M&M working hunter championship after securing the 143cm section for the second time during his career with Kirsty Aird.

2. Woodview Iola

Emma Shepherd led her six-year-old daughter Lilly-Mae Howard and their home-produced show pony to the mini supreme title.

3. View Point

Robert Walker and Jill Day’s lightweight hunter started their Royal International Horse Show campaign by winning the supreme hunter title, before going through the card to take the supreme horse accolade.

4. Toncynffig Echo Beach

Victoria Archer rode her own mare to win the amateur hacks on the final day of the show.

5. Woodview Fiocco

Georgia Kirby was in the saddle of Susan Kirby’s 19-year-old chestnut gelding to claim the SSADL ridden championship.

6. Sarisons Heavenly Silk

Lucy Glover and Sharon Harrison’s 13-year-old mare pinged their way to the large part-bred class and section reserve.

7. Purewell Poppy Lou

The New Forest mare gave her owner/rider Jessica Norris a first Hickstead victory after claiming the UPKH amateur final.

8. Noble Ronan

The Royal Windsor champion continued his winning streak for rider Ruby Ward as he jumped to the overall working hunter pony supreme.

9. Monarch’s Retreat

Louise Swallow’s 20-year-old former event horse took the SSADL in-hand crown led by Jessica Regan.

10. Minella Rebellion

Katie Dashwood triumphed in the amateur riding horses with her own ex-racehorse.

11. Ladies Man

Danni Radford’s home-bred gelding, by Tiger Attack, secured the intermediate tri-colour on his RIHS debut with Poppy Carter at the helm.

12. Badleybridge Ab Fab

Christina Gillett led the Exmoor mare and Jessica Frost to the mini M&M championship, for breeders Sandy Wooderson and Madeline Haynes.

13. Hortons Happy Go Lucky

Natasha Dolman advanced on a second place to take the supreme amateur cob championship aboard Clare Blaskey’s heavyweight.

14. Good Idea

Robert Walker took a second win of the show aboard Zara and Nick Brookes’ small hunter, who also won the intermediate show hunter class with Zara.

15. Wilderness Early Bird

For the second consecutive year, Mia Donaldson and her family’s 13-year-old mare landed part-bred, show pony and overall pony supreme titles.

16. KBF Crescendo

Michael Cook and Tony Reynolds’ home-bred mare took the coloured supreme spoils for the second time during her career with Jayne Ross.

17. AJA Giuliano

The Arab gelding lifted the pure-bred ridden Arabian sash with producer Clare Fitch, who was riding for owner Sue Robinson.

18. Crumpwell Harry Potter

Daisy May Allen and the home-produced Welsh section A soared to the UKPH young rider championship after winning the small breeds class.

19. Wardsplace Come What May

The junior ridden coloured supreme went to Olivia Taylor and her family’s mare.

20. Noble Gladiator

Eleanor Hirst posted a first RIHS championship victory with her own heavyweight working hunter winner.

21. Lostock Up To Date

Sarah Harrison’s reigning HOYS champion put his best foot forward to win the supreme coloured pony championship.

22. Hortons Magnifico

Lauren Cunningham’s heavyweight cob and Justine Armstrong Small netted the cob supreme on the final day of the show.

23. Aniar Cashel

The Connemara stallion topped the M&M ridden supreme with Sandra Burton, five years after his sire won the same title.

24. Rosaphia Royal Secret

The four-year-old miniature was triumphant on his Hickstead debut with his owner Neville Stamford.

25. Merrycorner Mister Bui

26. Forgeland Hyde Park

Danielle Heath rode the large hack to supreme hack glory.

27. Times Square III

The double Windsor champion gave producer Danielle Heath and the Mears family a second RIHS title, this time in riding horse ranks.

28. Nappa Pericles

Amanda Wilding, her daughter Alyssia Jones and their Dartmoor Nappa Pericles stood Pretty Polly mini Heritage champions.

29. Pumphill Pantheon

The Dartmoor and Molly Millard won the Pretty Polly Heritage first ridden class.

30. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

Camilla Stowell Davies and her own lightweight took both home-produced and amateur supreme hunter tri-colours.

31. Carnsdale Let It Be

Floriann Gilston and the intermediate clinched the supreme Pretty Polly championship for the second time.

32. Dycott Sparkling Lady

Gemma Pallett and her own Welsh section C mare jumped to 133cm M&M working hunter pony glory before taking section reserve.

33. Roseberry Fascinator

The small show riding type won her class and were reserve in the intermediate supreme for Alice Binks and owner Jane Bennison.

34. Springwater Tactician

Finlay Clay and the Dartmoor, handled by Craig Elenor, were reserve for the mini Heritage supreme title.

35. Red Warrior

Roanna Hamilton was crowned home-produced supreme coloured with the traditional gelding.

36. Lord Alexander

Stephen Norris and the 13-year-old gelding headed a competitive maxi cob field for owner Elizabeth Bury.

