The Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) is done and dusted for another year. The 2022 competition was at hot as ever across both pony and horse classes, and several combinations enjoyed their first victories at the prestigious fixture.
If you couldn’t attend the RIHS, or simply want to revisit the thrilling action, then check out these winners who reigned across the showing classes…
1. Woodbank Smokey Sam
Cheryl Mackintosh’s Connemara won the M&M working hunter championship after securing the 143cm section for the second time during his career with Kirsty Aird.
2. Woodview Iola
Emma Shepherd led her six-year-old daughter Lilly-Mae Howard and their home-produced show pony to the mini supreme title.
3. View Point
Robert Walker and Jill Day’s lightweight hunter started their Royal International Horse Show campaign by winning the supreme hunter title, before going through the card to take the supreme horse accolade.
4. Toncynffig Echo Beach
Victoria Archer rode her own mare to win the amateur hacks on the final day of the show.
5. Woodview Fiocco
Georgia Kirby was in the saddle of Susan Kirby’s 19-year-old chestnut gelding to claim the SSADL ridden championship.
6. Sarisons Heavenly Silk
Lucy Glover and Sharon Harrison’s 13-year-old mare pinged their way to the large part-bred class and section reserve.
7. Purewell Poppy Lou
The New Forest mare gave her owner/rider Jessica Norris a first Hickstead victory after claiming the UPKH amateur final.
8. Noble Ronan
The Royal Windsor champion continued his winning streak for rider Ruby Ward as he jumped to the overall working hunter pony supreme.
9. Monarch’s Retreat
Louise Swallow’s 20-year-old former event horse took the SSADL in-hand crown led by Jessica Regan.
10. Minella Rebellion
Katie Dashwood triumphed in the amateur riding horses with her own ex-racehorse.
11. Ladies Man
Danni Radford’s home-bred gelding, by Tiger Attack, secured the intermediate tri-colour on his RIHS debut with Poppy Carter at the helm.
12. Badleybridge Ab Fab
Christina Gillett led the Exmoor mare and Jessica Frost to the mini M&M championship, for breeders Sandy Wooderson and Madeline Haynes.
13. Hortons Happy Go Lucky
Natasha Dolman advanced on a second place to take the supreme amateur cob championship aboard Clare Blaskey’s heavyweight.
14. Good Idea
Robert Walker took a second win of the show aboard Zara and Nick Brookes’ small hunter, who also won the intermediate show hunter class with Zara.
15. Wilderness Early Bird
For the second consecutive year, Mia Donaldson and her family’s 13-year-old mare landed part-bred, show pony and overall pony supreme titles.
16. KBF Crescendo
Michael Cook and Tony Reynolds’ home-bred mare took the coloured supreme spoils for the second time during her career with Jayne Ross.
17. AJA Giuliano
The Arab gelding lifted the pure-bred ridden Arabian sash with producer Clare Fitch, who was riding for owner Sue Robinson.
18. Crumpwell Harry Potter
Daisy May Allen and the home-produced Welsh section A soared to the UKPH young rider championship after winning the small breeds class.
19. Wardsplace Come What May
The junior ridden coloured supreme went to Olivia Taylor and her family’s mare.
20. Noble Gladiator
Eleanor Hirst posted a first RIHS championship victory with her own heavyweight working hunter winner.
21. Lostock Up To Date
Sarah Harrison’s reigning HOYS champion put his best foot forward to win the supreme coloured pony championship.
22. Hortons Magnifico
Lauren Cunningham’s heavyweight cob and Justine Armstrong Small netted the cob supreme on the final day of the show.
23. Aniar Cashel
The Connemara stallion topped the M&M ridden supreme with Sandra Burton, five years after his sire won the same title.
24. Rosaphia Royal Secret
The four-year-old miniature was triumphant on his Hickstead debut with his owner Neville Stamford.
25. Merrycorner Mister Bui
26. Forgeland Hyde Park
Danielle Heath rode the large hack to supreme hack glory.
27. Times Square III
The double Windsor champion gave producer Danielle Heath and the Mears family a second RIHS title, this time in riding horse ranks.
28. Nappa Pericles
Amanda Wilding, her daughter Alyssia Jones and their Dartmoor Nappa Pericles stood Pretty Polly mini Heritage champions.
29. Pumphill Pantheon
The Dartmoor and Molly Millard won the Pretty Polly Heritage first ridden class.
30. Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep
Camilla Stowell Davies and her own lightweight took both home-produced and amateur supreme hunter tri-colours.
31. Carnsdale Let It Be
Floriann Gilston and the intermediate clinched the supreme Pretty Polly championship for the second time.
32. Dycott Sparkling Lady
Gemma Pallett and her own Welsh section C mare jumped to 133cm M&M working hunter pony glory before taking section reserve.
33. Roseberry Fascinator
The small show riding type won her class and were reserve in the intermediate supreme for Alice Binks and owner Jane Bennison.
34. Springwater Tactician
Finlay Clay and the Dartmoor, handled by Craig Elenor, were reserve for the mini Heritage supreme title.
35. Red Warrior
Roanna Hamilton was crowned home-produced supreme coloured with the traditional gelding.
36. Lord Alexander
Stephen Norris and the 13-year-old gelding headed a competitive maxi cob field for owner Elizabeth Bury.
