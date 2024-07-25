Defending champion, former winner, and supermodel to go head-to-head in eventing challenge





Defending champion Fred Scala will take on former winner Gemma Stevens as top names prepare to go head-to-head in today’s Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (24-28 July).

Irishman Fred returns to Hickstead with 12-year-old mare Corriebeg Supernova, whom he won the class with last year when the pair finished less than a second quicker than Gemma and Flash Cooley.

Corriebeg Supernova has “had a brilliant year”, with wins at Foxhunter level in showjumping.

“I was quick last year, but I know I lost time in some places, and certainly when I come back for another crack at it I reckon I could be another three to four seconds quicker,” said Fred.

“She’s just naturally incredibly fast, and you have to ride her forwards because she’s so little – to make the distances, you’ve got to be going quick anyway. Couple that with the fact she’s a real gutsy, hardy little mare, and as much as she’s fast, she’s equally careful.”

Fred added that his 2023 victory was “an absolute highlight of my year”.

“Even just getting to ride in such a prestigious and famous arena was amazing,” he said.

Gemma, who won the class in 2022 with Flash Cooley, brings forward two rides; 10-year-old gelding Johansome and eight-year-old gelding Cooley Park Muze. While Alex Bragg will ride Quindiva, the mare who helped him take a podium spot at Badminton in May.

Other entries include Simon Grieve, who was eighth in the British Speedy Derby last month at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting, and will ride his former five-star ride Drumbilla Metro, and Frenchman Gaspard Maksud with Zaragoza VI and Spirit’s Gemini. Supermodel Edie Campbell is entered with her four-star horse Fireball F, five-star rider Felicity Collins is on the list with Shadow Minnie Moon, and former eventer turned showjumper Jay Halim will take on the challenge with Caroline Harris’ four-star horse Falko TN.

The class gets underway at 4pm today. Tickets are available online or at the gate.

