Home-produced ‘horse of a lifetime’ and heavyweight ‘armchair ride’ win RIHS amateur spoils





Eight combinations came forward for the Polly Coles RIHS supreme amateur hunter championship at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), but only one could take home the overall sash.

After leading the home-produced field just minutes earlier, accountant Camilla Stowell-Davies and her untouchable lightweight contender Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep (Fintan) were called forward as champions.

Fintan, a Crosstown Dancer nine-year-old, was his usual charismatic self, clearly enjoying his swings around the ring before judges Ian Smeeth and Lesley Jones.

With ears pricked, Fintan ate up the ground in all paces, finishing both championship performances with a blistering gallop.

Camilla, who produces Fintan from home, last won this championship with him in 2018 when he was a five-year-old.

This year, the pair have already picked up wins and section championships at Royal Windsor, Royal Cheshire and BSHA Northern Spring.

“What a fabulous feeling that was,” said Camilla, who said she didn’t think her season could get any better after winning Royal Windsor back in May. “He’s my horse of a lifetime. This win is the icing on the cake. We were very fortunate to qualify for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at Cheshire County, so we’ll be back there this year, and then we’ll be back at the SHB (GB) championships, where we were supreme last season.”

Camilla and Fintan have certainly found a happy hunting ground in Hickstead showground; earlier in the week they finished third in the open lightweight final.

“He’s so light, balanced and responsive,” said Camilla. “He always helps me out.”

Sarah Tait and her winning heavyweight Ringwood The Specialist, another combination placed in open ranks earlier in the week, were reserve for the RIHS supreme amateur hunter championship title.

“Felix” — a nine-year-old by Je T’aime Flamenco — was bought by Sarah as a four-year-old from the Ringwood Stud.

“I went to a yard visit and saw him out in the field with his buddies; he caught my eye instantly,” said Sarah, who works in a veterinary practice in Aberdeen and keeps Felix with Essex-based Will Morton. “This is my first season riding him in the ring; we’ve qualified for HOYS after winning at the Festival of Showing.

“He’s an armchair to ride; I can only compare him to a Bentley. He’s the most special horse to me. I’m thrilled with him.”

Amy Cook and her own Mr Darcy Dancer netted reserve in the home-produced reckoning. Another sired by Crosstown Dancer, the 10-year-old has been a super contender for Amy, who runs her family ceremonial carriage hire business in Nottinghamshire.

