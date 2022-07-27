‘He’s a comedian’: rider wins RIHS Arab title on horse she’s known since he was a yearling





Clare Fitch won the fourth O’Donnell Family RIHS pure-bred ridden Arabian title of her career aboard the mannerly nine-year-old grey gelding AJA Gulliano at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

While Clare has stunning form in this championship, Gulliano, who is owned by Sue Robinson, was lifting the title.

Lynne Lidbury was judging the class:

“He gave me an exemplary ride,” said Lynne, of her champion. “It was a really hard decision as the rides my top three gave me were absolutely gorgeous, but I loved the make up and stamp of the winner.”

Clare last won the RIHS pure-bred ridden Arabian title in 2019 with Mirv:

“Mirv has won it twice, and I’ve also won it with Patros HB,” said Clare, who rode Gulliano to win at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2018. “He was in the zone today; he can be a comedian but he looked to give the judge a beautiful ride. This [the RIHS title] was the one he was missing so we wanted to bring him and try for it.”

Gulliano was the ultimate professional during his International Arena performance, which Clare credits to his recent training:

“He’s such a darling, but we’ve been doing a lot of dressage with him recently and he’s started to really move. He’s always gone well, but he now has that extra movement. I love him to bits.”

Clare and her partner, Steve McCormick, have known Gulliano since he was a youngster.

“We showed him for his breeders as a yearling, and Sue bought him from them,” explained Clare. “He lives with us full time, and we’re so lucky to have him.

“This is one of the best titles to win. I love the atmosphere here.”

