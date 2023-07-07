‘It’s a good job I’m obsessed’: an exclusive look behind the scenes at this top horseman’s yard





He’s a leading figure in the world of showing, but how does the show horse producer Robert Walker achieve such consistent results year after year?

This year, Robert and his team have already scored championship titles at Royal Windsor, Royal Three Counties, Derbyshire Festival and Royal Cheshire, among others, and they’re currently gearing up for the Royal International Horse Show, where Robert stood supreme last year riding legendary lightweight hunter View Point.

H&H went to meet Robert at his base, Fennywood Farm in Cheshire, to find out exactly how he maintains his enviable position at the top of the tree.

Show producer Robert Walker, his wife Sarah, and their two children, Sam, 19, and Izzy, 10, moved to Fennywood, which sits in the middle of Cheshire Hunt country, some four years ago.

They rent the property, which boasts 35 stables and 21 acres, from Nick and Sarah Brookes, whose daughter, Zara, has enjoyed much success on her horses who are kept with the Walkers.

During our visit, Robert saddles up 2023 Royal Windsor hunter champion MHS Morning Master (TJ), an eight-year-old by Quidam, before jumping aboard and hacking him the short distance to the field. Robert leans down to unlatch the gate and TJ mannerly steps back on the command.

“They all have to do a bit of handy pony here,” Robert laughs.

Contrary to what you may assume of a showing specialist, show producer Robert Walker hardly rides in the arena.

“I actually hate going in there and 95% of the schooling is done on grass,” he admits. “You can kid yourself that your horse is going well when you’re fenced in an arena. ”

While lightweight gelding TJ is now one of Robert’s frontmen, the team’s top boy View Point (Sean) is still the king pin of the yard.

“TJ is a different model to Sean, but he’s easy and effortless nonetheless,” Robert says. “I have big hopes for this young horse and as for Sean himself, he’s my best mate and he’s not going anywhere.”

Robert and Sarah’s house is slap bang in between the middle of the two indoor stable blocks, known as the horse and pony barns, and the view from the front door is right across the school and out over the land.

Pony-mad Izzy has two main rides for this season, Helen Davies’ 128cm show pony Stoneleigh Showtime and Paul Mortimer’s show hunter pony Redlays Theseus.

Robert introduces an impressive three-year-old heavyweight prospect who was recently sourced from Dessie Gibson. Robert pops a simple training bridle and roller on him and leads him into the lunge pen, a circular space with an all-weather surface and high walls.

“One of the most exciting times is during the first two weeks when you’re starting to work with a young horse and you think ‘this one is never going to come round’ and then all of a sudden you get that softness and steering and you’re away,” says Robert.

Robert is always first out on the yard in the morning to feed. It’s something his father, Tony Walker, also did.

“I don’t know any different and I like to lead by example,” Robert says.

The grooms, who live on-site, are outside for 7.30am to start mucking and turning out, while Robert begins the riding.

The main horse barn is split into two. On the left hand side you can find Robert’s main batch of hunters, all owned by Robert’s longest standing client Jill Day.

“Trying to get them all out to shows can be a challenge,” says Robert.

While the yard is full of horses, there are other four-legged companions to keep Robert Walker company during the long hours spent on the yard.

Robert will hose down each of the horses after exercise.

“Nail the basics, feed them well, keep them warm and treat them better than you’d treat yourself. These are the key principles my father taught me,” Robert confirms.

Robert has a team of hard-working grooms. During the week, the first batch of jobs will be done by 10am and everyone will head inside for coffee and breakfast. All of the riding, which Robert tag teams with Sarah and head girl Aimee Stunt, will be done by 1pm and the afternoon will be dedicated to administration, yard maintenance and turnout jobs. The yard is usually finished by 5pm, though Robert isn’t a stickler if things are done earlier as on competition days the team sometimes work ungodly hours while at the mercy of show timetables.

“If I ride in the afternoon my hips know about it the next day,” says Robert.

Robert says the highlight of Fennywood is undoubtedly the glorious yet accessible setting. In addition to the turnout space, there are 460 acres available to ride on and the majority of the hacking is on private land. The mile long stretch from the yard to the electric gates is linked up with hardcourt and wide grass verges.

“I’ll bring the breakers straight out of the yard gates, onto the track and pop them into a canter,” says Robert.

“Each horse will go out in between being worked every day; they like busy routines,” says Robert. “They’ll usually all be worked between five and six days a week, with a few days off if they’ve been shown. They’re athletes so they thrive on a schedule which keeps them active and occupied.”

But what’s the hardest part about being one of the country’s most successful show horse producers?

“The cost of living crisis and staffing,” Robert says. “Pre-covid we could have 50 applicants for a job, but now we’re lucky if we get five. People don’t want to put the work in the same. Everything is also so expensive and everything, from feed and bedding to the electric bill, has gone up. Finances definitely aren’t the incentive. It’s a good job that I’m obsessed and I love what I do.”

You may also be interested in reading…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.